Who do you call when you find a cow stuck in a pool, or a camel named Newt laying on its side for days?
This isn’t a job for animal control, nor can the typical first responder. Instead, those in need call the Little Fork Technical Large Animal Rescue (TLAR), Virginia’s only all-volunteer unit that specializes in technical rescues of large animals.
“We are considered one of the top five teams in the United States,” said Fire Chief Doug Monaco.
Due to this rare expertise, the team was invited to appear in a documentary called, “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” The film features several specialized rescue teams, taking viewers into the heart of the volunteer fire services across America. It’s currently available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play and Vimeo.
“We decided to be in this film to show the community what our life is like,” Monaco said. “We don’t charge. We go out there because we know this is a need. We know that people already have vet bills to pay already. Donations actually pay for everything we have: the truck, trailer, equipment, and all our training.”
The movie will be screened at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Culpeper Regal. For more information about the film, visit Little Fork’s Facebook page.
In 2011, Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue added its rescue team. Monaco, the son of a volunteer firefighter, served as a career EMT/Firefighter from 1975 to 2008. At his retirement, he was a Level IV State Certified Fire Officer and a Fire Instructor Level IV. With rescue in his very DNA, he still works after retirement as a State Site Tester and commands this team of 20 first responders.
“We saw that this was a need in several communities because nobody was trained to answer calls for large animals in trouble,” he said. “So, we spent three years training and bought equipment through donations. Then in 2011, we notified all the local fire companies that we were ready to help. About a month later, we got a call about a cow stuck in a pool.”
For their first large animal rescue call, they used a Becker sling - a specialized vertical lift tool specifically made to lift large animals out of tricky spots. To hoist the cow out, they used a strong farm tractor.
“The cow’s tag was nine, our company number,” Monaco recalled. “It was a good omen I think. That’s how it all started.”
Answering an average of 15-20 calls per year, Large Animal Rescue is a niche need that doesn't happen frequently, but is an emergency few are qualified to handle. As such, the team also extends its services into parts of Maryland and West Virginia.
Over the years, the team has helped horses stuck in pools, haylofts, creeks, trailers and even windows. They even helped a pet camel get off his side by using special tools and a vet’s guidance.
“Our top priority is safety. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” Monaco said. “Animals can kick, and they can be unpredictable. That’s why we have a safety officer and veterinarian come with us for every call to make sure conditions are safe for the animal and our first responders.”
Each volunteer technician has taken the time to undergo special training in order to better serve the needs of the community. Each volunteer is EMT or Firefighter certified - or both - and certified risk management system called ICS.
“Every Large Animal Technician does roughly 50 hours of additional training, and we do it every three to four years,” Monaco said. “A lot of the training is on the job with a TLAR technician. You also already need to be a certified firefighter or EMT to join.”
