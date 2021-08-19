In 2007 I was hired to be the General Manager of Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative Inc. The job brought my family to Culpeper and introduced us to the community that has become our home. I managed the Co-op for 10 years and retired in 2017. Since that time, I have volunteered with several organizations throughout the town and county and learned to appreciate Culpeper from a different perspective. I am running for the Cedar Mountain seat on the Board of Supervisors because my experience as a business leader and local volunteer position me to help the county work through issues that are important to our future.
Agriculture is an especially important business in Culpeper. According to the 2017 Agricultural Census, there are 682 farms in the county covering 124,390 acres. These farms produce over $48 million in products each year. Farms give us open space, help control our taxes, and create the country atmosphere which makes Culpeper special. We cannot take our farms for granted and we must understand the impact changing regulations will have on our farmers. I have over 40 years of experience in agribusiness, and I strongly support our farms.
In March of this year a special election was held to elect the Clerk of the Circuit Court. According to newspaper reports the election, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors, cost the county over $80,000. This election could have been incorporated into the regular election this November and saved tax dollars. I have spent my entire career managing farmer owned cooperatives, I know how to control expenses and cut out wasted costs.
I do not believe there is a place for partisan politics in local government. The rhetoric of party politics from a national and state level are making their way to local government. I believe that our supervisors should listen to their constituents’ concerns, work with other board members to solve problems for the county and not hold an allegiance to any party. I am running as an independent.
I am running for the Board of Supervisors in the Cedar Mountain district. I believe that by working together using common sense and fiscal responsibility we can move Culpeper forward. More information on my campaign is available at www.votedaviddurr.com. I appreciate your support.
David Durr
Culpeper
