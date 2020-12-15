A major winter storm is expected to hammer the western half of Virginia tomorrow with heavy wet snow and accumulating ice. Will it cause power outages? That is yet to be confirmed, but based on forecasts, it could be likely.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) encourages member-owners to get ahead of the winter weather and prepare now for the possibility of power outages caused by winter weather conditions. Crews stand ready to respond to any outages and get member-owners’ power back on quickly and safely.
“Our line crews, vegetation management team and contractors always stand ready to respond in the event of a major weather event that can lead to power outages,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations. “We don’t want any of our member-owners to be caught off-guard, especially during cold, winter conditions. Take the steps now to gather supplies and essential items you will need to stay safe.”
Charge critical electronics such as cell phones before the winter weather begins, and make sure your household has a flashlights with fresh batteries. Also, gather extra clothing and blankets in case they are needed.
For a complete list of emergency items REC recommends, please visit myrec.coop/stormprep
Other steps you can take now:
• Bookmark REC’s website to report an outage or to find the latest on restoration efforts. You also can sign up to receive Outage Text Alerts: myrec.coop/outagecenter.
• Remember that you can use your smart phone to report an outage at myrec.coop/out. You also can report an outage in MyREC SmartHub.
• If someone in your home requires electricity for a serious medical condition, identify an alternate location with power that you can rely on during an outage.
If you see a downed power line, please stay well clear of it and anything that could be in contact with the line. Always assumed a downed line is energized, and call REC to report it.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop. Follow REC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
