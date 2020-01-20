You can’t say no to Gladys Williams.
The longtime coordinator of the Culpeper Senior Center is always quick to greet visitors with a warm hug and a “I love you,” welcoming everyone in the same way she does her seniors.
Williams is a rock for Culpeper senior citizens - serving as their friend, caretaker, sounding board and event planner.
Due to Miss Gladys’ work in the community, we at the Culpeper Times have named her our 2019 Culpeper Times Citizen of the Year.
Gladys works with 75 seniors every week, with more applying by the day, to provide them with programs, camaraderie, a warm meal and transportation.
On a recent day, she organized a game of “Jeopardy” with Aging Together’s Gina Mullins to keep the seniors sharp.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger said it’s that dedication that defines Miss Gladys.
“Gladys is a quiet force in the community, she works very hard for the seniors in Culpeper, and most of the time her work goes unnoticed,” Olinger said. “She quietly advocates for the senior citizens of Culpeper and doesn’t like the spotlight, so this award is very fitting for her and all her hard work.”
The Town of Culpeper Police Department helps Gladys with programs and volunteers during the annual Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Senior Bowl, which raises funds for the five senior centers in the RRCS region.
“Gladys is the most caring and loving person that I know,” Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “Her unselfish nature and always giving to others along with her commitment and loyalty to “Her Seniors” is unmatched anywhere.”
Jenkins said he learned a valuable lesson about Gladys’ persuasive nature early in his role as police chief.
“As a young police chief I soon learned when Gladys calls you and needs to see you, drop what you’re doing and go and when she asks for something (always for others) you absolutely don’t say NO!,” he said. “Our community is such a better place because of Gladys.”
Her seniors love Miss Gladys. They look forward to coming daily to the senior center and she constantly finds new ways to entertain them and to keep them engaged with the community.
Ivin Edwards, volunteers at the Senior Center, and he couldn’t praise Miss Gladys enough.
“She is one of the greatest,” Edwards said. “She loves everybody. She will go out of her way to help you.”
Esther Hart has been coming since 2007 and she said if it wasn’t for the senior center she wouldn’t get many of the things she needs.
“It means a lot because I get a lot, sometimes I get things I need and I don’t have to go to the store,” Hart said. “She’s very nice to us and we have a nice time. I enjoy having someplace to come every day.”
Gladys has helped fundraise for the renovations for the senior center in recent years, reaching out to local businesses to help brighten up and freshen up the center. With the help of many individuals, businesses, and other organizations, the senior center raised over a million dollars to renovate and enlarge the facility so that it could accommodate a larger number of seniors.
Quick to deflect praise (Gladys wasn’t aware of this award), she can rattle of the dozens who contribute to help. Dairy Queen, Pepper’s Grill, Jefferson Home Builders, the Culpeper United Methodist Church and many others make the seniors visits enjoyable.
During a chat at the senior bowl, she praised Culpeper for their generosity.
“They’re always willing to give more,” Williams said. “If I have a need, I go out to the community and they step up and they help me. I am the most blessed person in the world, to live in this community and have such wonderful friends.”
However, it’s Miss Gladys who constantly interacts with them - spreading joy and love in the only way she can.
Congratulations Miss Gladys, we love you too.
