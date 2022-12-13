The owner and founder of Culpeper business Windstar Technologies has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening Dec. 15.
David Groot, who heads up the local IT services company serving small business owners in Culpeper and through Virginia, will speak at this free online event for Virginia businesses. It will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable and protected utilizing technology.
Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.
Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.
For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/virginia/ or call 540-317-1200 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE online event happening on Dec. 15
