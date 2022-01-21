In a locale where wineries and breweries are in no shortage, one stands amongst them with unblemished decades of experience and service.
“There’s so many wineries in the state, but that we’ve been around for 40 years is kind of a key point,” said Lydia Hansen of Prince Michel Winery.
Jean Leducq and his wife, Sylviane, opened the winery in 1982 after desiring a way to enjoy French wine and food he grew so fond of while living there.
The winery will be hosting events every month to celebrate their 40 years including 80s parties, releasing new wines and a bigger celebration in May.
In 2005, Michigan native Kristin Holzman bought the winery. Holzman was living in Charlottesville at the time and owned a large vineyard.
“We used to get grapes from them and then she decided to buy us,” Hansen said, who continued Holzman is one of the few female owned wineries in the country.
“She’s absolutely amazing.”
One of their signature wines is entitled Symbius. It is a meritage red, which is made from Bordeaux grapes.
“We came up with the name probably after drinking about a bottle of it,” laughed Hansen.
There’s a white wine version of Symbius. The winery’s wine club named it Harmony.
Prince Michel doesn’t only make wine, though. They recently branched out into brewing craft beer.
“It’s been crazy popular,” Hansen said. “I think the beer (sales) saved us during COVID.”
In their decades of service, the winery’s mission to be hospitable and letting visitors enjoy wine by taking away some of the mysticism remains everlasting.
“We just keep rolling.”
