Abagail Spanberger, Virginia's 7th Congressional District's incumbent Democratic representative, made a late charge and claimed victory Wednesday night over her Republican challenger Virginia Del. Nick Freitas.
According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Spanberger leads by 5,132 votes with 100% of precincts reporting.
The unofficial results show that Spanberger garnered 227,538 votes compared to Freitas' 222,406 to win her second term.
In a Wednesday evening statement, Spanberger said: "Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians. Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities."
Spanberger later took to Facebook Live for a victory speech, thanking voters for trusting her.
"I am grateful for your confidence and your votes. And as we celebrate tonight, I know there are many who cast a different vote and who volunteered for a different candidate and they're disappointed. I hope, over time, I will earn your trust as a representative even as we disagree. I thank you for your engagement," she said.
Spanberger also thanked Freitas for a "hard fought campaign."
She ended her address by quoting Abraham Lincoln in saying “may our children and our children’s children to a thousand generations, continue to enjoy the benefits conferred upon us by a united country."
"Let that be the country we continue to build for them and someday leave to them. Be safe, be well and thank you so much for your support," Spanberger said.
In a Facebook post, Freitas cited the fact that "thousands of votes have yet to be canvassed in the district" and he will "be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday" to make "an appropriate statement."
"I want to thank all of my supporters and volunteers for their tireless work during this campaign season," Freitas states in the post.
Freitas took an early and large lead in the race on Election Day, but it steadily dwindled. By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, he led by just 273 votes. At that point, the only unreported votes were absentee ballots in Spotsylvania County.
The 7th District includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties and portions of Chesterfield, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.
A Spanberger victory would mark a changing tide in the district, which had previously been represented by a Republican since 1971.
Culpeper County, however, upheld its tradition of voting Republican.
With all 16 of the Culpeper’s precincts reporting, Department of Elections statistics showed that Freitas garnered 15,954 votes compared to Spanberger's 10,607. That mirrored Culpeper citizens’ choice in the presidential election, as the unofficial results reported that President Donald Trump received 15,929 votes locally compared to Joe Biden’s 10,509.
