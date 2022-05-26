Woman uses pregnancy documentary to raise awareness

When Dani Izzie found out she was pregnant with twins in late 2019, she did what many pregnant women do; shared her news on Facebook. But unlike most women, Izzie faced an uphill battle in light of her disability that would make her pregnancy both challenging and dangerous.
Award-winning documentary director and friend Brad Allgood followed her pregnancy updates when he approached Izzie and her husband, Rudy, about making a documentary.
“(I) learned that only five quadriplegic women in the world have living twins, so capturing Dani’s journey would be a one-in-a-billion opportunity,” Allgood said.
At first, Izzie was reluctant.
“(I wanted Allgood to) get it and show a glimpse of real-life and (my) authentic lifestyle.” she said. “Moms with disabilities are rarely seen.”
She saw the documentary, entitled Dani’s Twins, as an opportunity to use the sensationalism of her story to help people rethink disabilities as more than a diagnosis.
Filming began in February 2020, however, things took a turn in March when stay-at-home orders were passed down from federal and state governments due to the spread of COVID-19.
Due to her high-risk pregnancy and a 30% lung capacity, Izzie took the pandemic very seriously.
Initially, Izzie was crushed when the film project derailed, but both she and the documentary team were determined to tell her story.
“We worked together to find a solution,” Allgood said. “The only option was for Dani to take the reins and film herself.”
Equipped with cell phones, ring lights, microphones and a camera, the Izzies became filmmakers.
Sometimes when filming, Izzie would talk to the camera as if she were talking to her unborn babies. She shared, “on a personal level, beyond what this will do socially, I thought of my girls seeing this. I want them to see the strength and determination that Rudy and I have. I want them to see how to be brave.”
She was so dedicated to documenting the process, when her water broke at her home in Madison, she filmed herself in labor on the way to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville.
“(The project) was very difficult physically, emotionally and mentally,” she recalled.
Her hands were not steady, and she experienced frequent lightheadedness. In addition, blackouts lead her to lie down most of the time.
Despite the physical challenges, she impressed herself. “was really proud of her body. It was empowering to create a baby in a body that’s kind of broken.”
“Insofar as my disability intersects with my role as a parent, I feel capable and complete,” Izzie said. “The love and joy in this experience is nourishing and limitless.”
The documentary premiered at the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, CO, on May 26, and will be followed by a virtual festival, on May 31-June 7. Tickets can be purchased at https://mountainfilm.eventive.org/welcome.\
“My hope is that the film will resonate within the disability community, encourage those who have been doubted, or self-doubted and contribute to the larger push to normalize disability and dismantle barriers.”
