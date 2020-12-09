Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Wreaths Across America recently announced that the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery will be delayed until next year.
Instead, a private Dec. 19 ceremony will be held at the cemetery and available for viewing at facebook.com/WAACulpeper.
Instead of the usual wreath placement ceremony, citizens are encouraged to participate in a virtual “Say Their Name Project.” To participate, volunteers can go to the cemetery throughout December, record themselves saying the names of veterans laid to rest at the site and upload the video to the Facebook page with a #SayTheirNamesCNC hashtag.
A Wreaths Across America news release states that the decision to forego this year’s wreath-laying ceremony came “after tremendous thought and many hours of discussion.”
“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance...Culpeper is a strong, resilient community and while this year’s Wreaths Across America may look different than years past, we know the community will come back in 2021 stronger and ready to work toward full wreath coverage for all of the veterans laid to rest at Culpeper National Cemetery,” the release says.
Meanwhile, fundraising continues to obtain over 11,500 wreaths to lay atop veteran’s gravesites at the local cemetery during the 2021 ceremony. Wreath sponsorships are $15 and can be made at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/VANCC.
Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America executive director, said each $15 sponsorships “is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy.”
“Whether the wreath is placed this December, or next, know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to remember, honor and teach,” she said.
