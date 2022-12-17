Culpeper residents braved the chilly weather Saturday to honor, remember and learn about the veterans laid to rest in Culpeper National Cemetery for this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day.
Veterans are honored through the laying of remembrance wreaths on their graves as well as their name being read aloud.
There are 11,750 veterans graves in the cemetery with an estimated over 7,000 wreaths sponsored for placement.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies occur at over 3,400 locations including at the Arlington National Cemetery.
