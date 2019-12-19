“Everyone plays a part.”
That was the theme of the 2019 Wreaths Across America, and in Culpeper it was evident by the nearly 1,000 people who turned out to lay 6,800 wreaths at Culpeper National Cemetery Saturday during a steady drizzle.
Sharon Croushorn, Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America, welcomed everyone and thanked them for honoring the veterans during the holiday season.
“The United States was formed on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality,” she said during her remarks. “We thank those that have fallen and we shall not forget, we shall remember.”
Wreaths were donated by 2,700 donors this year more than 40 groups turned out to distribute the 6,800 wreaths among the gravesites at the cemetery.
Culpeper National Cemetery Director Matthew Priest said Culpeper is a unique community where the citizens have a keen understanding or remembering, and honoring our fallen heroes.
“Citizens across the countrount in most of our national cemeteries are participating in Wreaths Across America, but we have the best community right here in Culpeper,” he said. “I cannot thank you enough for your support and I hope you find peace in these beautiful, quite grounds.”
Wreaths were then laid in memory of those that served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, POW/MIAs and in memory of all Gold Star Families - by Gold Star parents Leonard and Mary Anne Cowherd in honor of their son Leonard M. Cowherd III.
Virginia State Senator Bryce Reeves (R-17th District), a veteran himself, spoke about pleased he was to see so many come out on a Saturday to honor those laid to rest in the cemetery.
“Thank you for honoring our veterans, these gravestones represent men and women who gave who did just that (gave the ultimate sacrifice),” he said. “These dead shall not have died in vain.”
Charles Bush Jr., commander of the 8th District Department of Virginia, Veterans of Foreign Wars, recalled a story from his youth about his father. Every year, the younger Bush would get new shoes and his shoe size would always change. He wondered, when he was 9 or 10, why his father’s shoe size never changed from a size 9. It wasn’t until he was older that he understood why - that his father had his legs amputated after walking on a landmine in Vietnam. He never acted like he was disabled and his shoe size never changing was the only hint he gave his son that he had sacrificed so much to keep his country free.
Bush reiterated the theme of this year’s Wreaths Across America - “everyone plays a part.”
“We couldn’t do what we do without you,” he said, referring to those who support the soldiers at home.
“It is our part as Americans to remember to honor those who died, not to remember their deaths but to remember their lives,” Jennifer Smith, Location Coordinator for WAA said.
