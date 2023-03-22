WWII Warbirds of Culpeper to fly over mid-Atlantic area

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) announces its Warbird Tour Schedule for 2023.
WWII aircraft will be flying at 14 cities in four states as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew these vintage aircraft. The public will have an opportunity to purchase warbird rides in all aircraft.
Kicking off the Tour will be an Open Hangar Day on April 29 in Culpeper where the public can watch the restoration of the Capital Wing Vultee BT-13, visit the small museum, as well as fly rides in three warbirds.
In August, the public will see four of the Capital Wing warbirds fly during the WV Greatest Airshow in Martinsburg, WV. Other tour stops include Hagerstown MD; Manassas, Richmond, Warrenton, Stafford, Leesburg, and Fredericksburg, all Virginia.
The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird is available online at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Rides often sell out prior to the event and flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the various airports.
Added attractions at many events will include the unique TBM “Wing Walk” where the public can walk on the wing of a WWII bomber, a B-26 machine-gun turret, WWII reenactors, and car shows. Scheduled static aircraft include a Fuji LM-1, one of only 4 in the world still flying, and a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter.
The Capital Wing is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, please contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.
