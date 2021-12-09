Despite only living in Culpeper for a year, Brett Plaugher has found his place in town and soon will find his candles on some local retail shelves.
Plaugher, 28, originally from Warrenton, established Millian Candles in October. Named as a tribute to his grandmother Millian and his mother, the two women helped develop his interest in home décor. So much so, he began what he calls his “kitchen table startup.”
“She (mom) is a décor connoisseur, to say the least,” Plaugher said. “I’m just carrying it on and hoping that it does well.”
Plaugher’s small-batch, hand-poured, soy-based candles are featured in sophisticated vessels that make them stand out in the crowd.
“I love enhancing any decor settings, and I just thought it was a great way to express my creativity.”
Millian’s current vessels are wine glasses, wine bottles - due to his love of wine - and more recently, tea cups and tea pots.
Despite Christmas being just weeks away, Plaugher finds himself already planning for his spring collection as he prepares to begin selling his candles at Pepperberries on East Davis Street in late January.
The spring collection includes fragrances such as One in a Millian, which has notes of geranium and jasmine blossom and Spring Morning, which has notes of honeysuckle and floral.
Plaugher branched out into tea cups because tea is the shop’s biggest seller.
“We definitely want to cater to each customer that would like something like that.”
Pepperberries is a boutique shop featuring a mix of jewelry, gifts and more from both local and global independent makers and designers.
For those customers who are curious about the process, Plaugher will be teaching candle making class at Wine and Design on Waters Place beginning on Jan. 16.
Plaugher began making candles with his mom because they liked making their own scents.
“It was just a childhood hobby,” he said.
Plaugher decided to turn his longtime hobby into a small business after friends began to ask him more about it.
“That’s when I was like, ‘This might seem like something that people may want besides me,’” he said. “From there, it’s really taken off.”
When he returns home from his day job at UPS, Plaugher gets to work.
“As of right now, it’s in my kitchen,” he said of his workspace. “Luckily, I have a huge kitchen, so there’s plenty of room for setup.”
Each scent is done in batches. Plaugher can make 20 to 30 candles per batch.
Currently, Plaugher gets most of his business via word of mouth and Etsy, an online retail shop for small businesses.
Shoppers can find Millian Candles online to Etsy at www.etsy.com/shop/MillianCandles.
“Every person that bought it from word of mouth was like, ‘This is so unique,’” he said. “They love the wine glasses, wine bottles and tea cups. It’s pretty insane actually. I’m very thankful.”
