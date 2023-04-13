Youngkin endorses Reeves for re-election in State Senate

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Thursday endorsed State Senator Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), who is running for re-election in Virginia's 28th Senate District.
“Bryce Reeves is a true servant leader I rely on in Richmond," Youngkin said. "He leads the fight and wins, giving us lower taxes, concealed carry, parental rights and a better foster care system."
Reeves is seeking a fourth term in the newly redrawn 28th District, which includes Culpeper, Rappahannock, Greene, Orange, Madison and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties. He currently represents Virginia’s 17th Senate District.
Virginia senators serve a four-year term.
“It has been an honor to work alongside Governor Youngkin in support of his Promises Made, Promises Kept initiatives," Reeves said. "Whether it was cementing the largest tax cut in Virginia's history for our veterans or working on ground breaking international trade legislation, I know our Governor will always work to bring prosperity to our great Commonwealth and those who reside in it. I am humbled by his support."
The three-term incumbent will face off against Republican challenger Mike Allers, an elementary school teacher in Orange County.
Reeves was elected to represent the Virginia 17th Senate District after he defeated incumbent Edward “Edd” Houck (D-Spotsylvania) by 226 votes in the 2011 November general election.
"You can trust Bryce to always fight for the military, small business owners, and the unborn," Youngkin said. "Please re-elect Bryce Reeves to the Senate so he can continue defending our God-given freedoms.”
