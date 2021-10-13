Youngkin visits Culpeper

Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin spoke to a packed Culpeper restaurant Wednesday for a "Parents Matter" rally.
"The country needs for us to win Virginia," Youngkin said. "I get more emails and texts from parents all over the country saying, 'Please stand up for us too.'"
The rally comes in response to a comment Democrat challenger Terry McAuliffe made during the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce debate.
During the debate, McAuliffe spoke about how parents should not be telling schools what to teach.
"He (McAuliffe) believes government should stand between parents and children," Youngkin said.
As he spoke inside The Pier on Davis Street, cheers and applause from a crowd of about 50 could be heard outside.
"He (McAuliffe) wants to continue, to continue embrace organizations that want to defund police and close prisons," Youngkin said. "At the end of the day, that's Terry McAuliffe, folks. Anybody who votes for Terry McAuliffe is embracing that ideology..."
Also in attendance Wednesday was Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.