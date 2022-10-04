On a recent commute from Culpeper a sign I have probably driven past a million times suddenly made me laugh—not for any tangible reason. It is a sign with a youthful George Washington running with a stick chasing a wheel that reads “Stafford Virginia: George Washington’s Boyhood Home.”
I thought about the wide array of distractions that consume the time of our children, teens, and adults in today’s world then I imagined George’s parents fretting over this playful distraction.
His parents scratching their wigged heads probably mumbled, “When will this kid get serious about his life—he’s constantly playing with this silly stick and wheel toy?”
I decided to investigate this toy, often associated with colonial children in the 1700s. It is often referred to as hoop rolling, bowling hoops, or trundling. According to historical accounts, hoop rolling was very popular in New England throughout the Victorian era. Today, the Hula hoop is often played with in a similar fashion in gyms and on the playground.
It seems youthful distractions have been grumbled about by older adults since the dawn of time. Society after society, nation, kingdom, and empire have complained about youthful distractions.
Human society has always been distrustful of its youth. As a father there is a period in your child’s development when they start to walk a bit farther in front or behind you in public. They discuss your wardrobe or lack thereof while walking around with earbuds or headphones on. The litany of complaints about smartphones, video games, social media are valid and often justified.
Discussions over the lack of ambition to work or to even get a driver’s license are commonplace.
We hear it daily. Kids are too soft! Kids never bother to earn money! They are holed up like demented squirrels in their rooms furnished with Wi-Fi, televisions, smart phone, and computers. Parents complain about the habits of their teens---yet they also escape to hidden couches to browse social media.
I frequently hear, “In my day kids were________________.” Perhaps these golden days of perfect children are a sort of delusion that begins when the hair turns grey.
The ancient Greeks, Romans worried about leisurely pursuits that kept their young people from farming, soldiering, or empire building. Too much poetry, puppet shows, philosophy or wine.
Throughout the timeline of history social critics have sourced youthful distraction to many causes including the Waltz, in the 1800s. In England a letter to the editor in 1771 said that the youth lacked “manly vigor, were too effeminate, self-admiring, or incapable of the fighting battles.”
In the preface of the 1780 book “A General Dictionary of the English Language” the author Thomas Sheridan lamented that the youth “neglecting the art of speaking” would lead to the worst consequences for their nation.
Threats to youth once included or include the following: umbrellas, movies, chess, cards, rock-n-roll, MTV, Pacman, rap music, dancing, Tide Pods, social media, blue jeans, greased hair, punk rock, beards, bikinis, surfing, earrings, skateboarding and jazz.
I loved the looks my parents gave my KISS and Black Sabbath posters as a kid.
Sure, young people are completely inundated with distractions and rebellion. Can it be possible that they might not desire the dead-end jobs (so enjoyed by their parents) or the lawnmower that collects dust?
Over the course of my lifetime, my generation (Gen X) was labeled as the MTV generation or as slackers without realistic career goals. Most of my peers turned out well, despite the distractions, Cold War and nasty labels. It was the Boomers that did all the labeling in my day (the same generation that gave us our current state of governance and civility). Not picking a generational fight, but we all need to realize that criticism of the distractions of our youth is an ancient pastime that has endured to this day.
Give it time, the kids we are worried about today will one day replace our grumbling with fresh concerns. George Washington eventually stopped spinning his wheel.
