Dumfries to hold 275th birthday celebrations
The Dumfries Town Council has passed a resolution to establish a committee to plan a celebration in 2024 to mark the 275th anniversary of the town's charter, according to a news release. The resolution, which passed unanimously, marks a significant milestone in the history of Dumfries and signifies the council's commitment to preserving and celebrating the town's rich heritage.
The celebration will include a series of events and activities designed to bring the community together and honor the town's long and proud history. From parades and festivals to historical reenactments and educational programs, the celebration promises to be a memorable and exciting event for residents and visitors alike, town officials said.
The Dumfries Town Council is inviting interested individuals to submit letters of interest to participate in the planning committee. The committee will play a crucial role in determining the scope and focus of the celebration and will work closely with local organizations and businesses to ensure that the event is a success.
Individuals who are interested in participating in the committee should send a letter of interest to pio@dumfriesva.gov by March 1. The council will review all submissions and select the committee members by March 21.
"We are thrilled to commemorate the 275th anniversary of our town's charter and honor the rich history and heritage of the Town of Dumfries," Mayor Derrick Wood said in the release. "This celebration will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our town's past, present, and future."
