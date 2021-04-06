[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
EcoAction Arlington will host its annual Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 24 in three shifts – 9 to 10:15 a.m., 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and noon to 1:15 p.m., at Bon Air Park in Arlington.
Volunteers will collect trash and recyclables in the park, while other volunteers will support efforts to clean up Four Mile Run.
Currently, only the latest shift (noon to 1:15 p.m.) still has openings. For information and to register, see the Website at www.ecoactionarlington.org
