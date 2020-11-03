Although Virginia residents could cast early in-person votes this year for over a month, plenty of Culpeper County residents have opted to follow traditional methods and vote on Election Day.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. today and will close at 7 p.m.
Jim Necci, who was manning the Jeffersonton Republicans station outside the polling place at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church said that voters were lined up through the parking lot between 6-7 a.m.
John Harrison, a Jeffersonton citizen who has worked the polls for 13 years, said that 507 people had voted in-person at the church as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
When asked if he had had any concerns about trouble at the polls this year, Harrison said, "No ma'am, I had no concerns because people in Jeffersonton are good people."
This story will be updated throughout the day.
