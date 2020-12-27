Although Eric Dinkens died much too young at 49, he will continue positively impacting the world through the lessons he imparted to hundreds of students.
Dinkens, a 1990 Culpeper County High School graduate, died Dec. 6 from congestive heart failure complications. He is survived by a daughter, Daisy, 22, his father, two brothers and countless friends - all of whom he loved dearly.
His employment with the schools began in 2011 as Culpeper County Middle Schools’ head football coach, in-school suspension teacher and later basketball coach. Before that, he was a youth football coach and he later coached for Culpeper County High School’s football, lacrosse and tennis teams. In November 2019, he was hired as the school system’s facilities coordinator.
Dinkens arrived with a bang at the middle school when his team handed Floyd T. Binns its first defeat in years. Rodney Stewart, who coached alongside Dinkens, said that was a big accomplishment that resulted in a big celebration.
“They hadn’t been beaten in years. It was just a great, great, great experience for everybody,” Stewart said.
Whether on the sidelines, in class or at a cookout, Dinkens’ friends all agreed that his positive attitude was infectious.
Yolanda Shanks, a friend since elementary school, said “he kept you laughing.” She added that he was “a no-nonsense person” who “said what he meant and meant what he said” but he was also a jokester who was “quick with a comeback and little jokes to make you smile.”
Daniel Nobbs, Culpeper County High School’s athletic director, said “if there was a person that went through C.M.S. or C.C.H.S., then Dink touched them.”
“He was someone that you could talk to judgement free, he was real but a sneaky optimist, almost everything out of his mouth was positive and/or guiding,” he said.
Doug Robson, the schools’ director of facility services who coached alongside Dinkens, will never forget that positive attitude, saying “Eric was the most jovial, happy individual I’ve probably ever been around” who was “all about the kids.”
Dinkens never met a stranger or child he did not care for.
“When you are on his team you were part of his family. He treated you like family, he took care of you like family, he looked out for you like family and never wanted anything but the best for anybody that he came in touch with,” Robson said.
John Bridges, the schools’ director of counseling, said Dinkens “just connected really well with the kids.” While middle schoolers do not always listen, he said they universally listened to Dinkens.
“If you think about the kids that he saw every day, they were always in trouble...He was fair, he was kind, he connected with kids really easily and the kids always felt that they were listened to and heard by him. Kids enjoyed being around him,” Bridges said.
In turn, Shanks, who works at the middle school, said students opened up to Dinkens.
“If he wanted to know something and nobody was talking, all he had to do was go to one of the boys and say ‘what happened’ and they would tell him the truth. Anybody else could have gone and asked them and they would have said nothing,” Shanks said.
Robson said that special connection continued long after graduation.
“He had so many of them that he kind of took under his wing and they would come to him for advice even after they left the middle school program, and even on into life after they left the high school program,” Robson said. “He’s one of those coaches that the players stay in touch with and want to try and please him because he treated them with so much respect, and so much care and so much concern for their general well being.”
Dinkens started coaching Eli Marks as a seventh-grader on the youth football team. From there, Dinkens coached him in middle and high school. Marks said that Dinkens always pushed his players and “he told you what you needed to hear, not what you wanted to hear.”
“He taught me a lot of life lessons. Always try your best no matter what you do...There were a lot of life lessons he taught me even away from the football side. If you’re going to do something, do it 100%,” Marks said.
For Dinkens, football was secondary to school and he was not shy about reminding athletes of the importance of good grades. His W.I.N. - what’s important now? - motto applied to all aspects of life, not just football. He constantly reminded students to focus on the key steps that must be taken to achieve goals.
“Your talent is not going to get you there, you have to hit the books, you have to get your GPA up. And he let them know that,” Shanks said.
And when students needed a ride to visit colleges, Dinkens took them - just one of many ways he helped people in any way possible.
“He was just great to be around. All the time, he was always thinking about others and what he could do to help somebody else,” Stewart said.
Beyond family, friends and students, Shanks said Dinkens loved the Free Union Baptist Church, where he assisted with audio and visual for Facebook Live videos.
Beyond all, Robson said he will remember “the way he carried himself.”
“The way that he kept all of his affairs in order, how he took care of people around him - his father, his daughter - making sure they were settled, making sure they were comfortable. He was a very spiritual man and had that relationship taken care of. We can all learn from that,” Robson said.
In addition to living on through those he impacted, his name may be memorialized as a petition is circulating to rename the middle school’s stadium after him. Additionally, friends are also attempting to initiate the “W.I.N. scholarship” in his name. Safe to say, Coach Dinkens will not be soon forgotten.
