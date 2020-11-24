Many Loudoun County commuters drive on the Dulles Greenway, but next spring they will have a unique opportunity to run on it.
Registration for the Greenway’s first annual race, Run the Greenway, is now open. The inaugural race is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021, starting at the Greenway’s mainline toll plaza. Runners can choose a 5K or 10K distance, and there will also be an 800-meter Kids Fun Run and a virtual race option.
The race will help to celebrate the Greenway’s 25th anniversary of connecting Loudoun to the Washington region. All proceeds from Run the Greenway will benefit Loudoun County charities, including ECHO, Loudoun Abused Women's Shelter, Loudoun Free Clinic, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, Loudoun YMCA, and others.
“We are excited to welcome the region’s runners and their families to the first annual Run the Greenway race,” said Renée N. Hamilton, CEO of Toll Road Investors Partnership II L.P. (TRIP II), which owns and operates the Dulles Greenway. “We are honored to partner with and invest in local organizations that are making positive contributions to our community.”
Online registration can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Dulles/RunTheGreenway. Every registration includes a Run the Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the local charity of their choice.
Local nonprofits interested in participating in the event should contact Terry Hoffman at thoffman@dullesgreenway.com.
