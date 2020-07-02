The Warrior Retreat at Bull Run is planning its first annual “Vettes for Vets” Corvette Car Show benefit event on Aug. 15.
The event is free to the community and will be part of the five-year anniversary celebration at the Warrior Retreat, 16013 Waterfall Road in Haymarket.
About 100 to 150 Corvette owners are expected to participate. All proceeds will support the retreat's mission of a cost-free retreat stays and programs that positively affect wounded, ill, or injured service members, disabled veterans, and their families.
All Corvette show participants are urged to register on-site the day of the event. The $20 registration fee will include a “goodie” bag, dash plaque and best-of-show trophies.
Awards will be presented at about 2 p.m. for People’s Choice, Warrior’s Choice, Founder’s Choice and Pastor’s Choice. The celebration will include live music, food, vendors, games, prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and tours of the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run guest lodging at the Lange and the PenFed Foundation houses.
Serve Our Willing Warriors opened July 4, 2015, as a volunteer and community-supported nonprofit. The organization provides encouragement and non-medical programs that positively affect the well-being, and lives of military service members who are wounded, recovering or recovered from service-related injuries. The retreat features two ADA accessible homes on 37 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.