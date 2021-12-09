The Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc. is presenting performances of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in its W3 Theatre starting Dec. 10.
Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer.
The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale – a loony Victorian theater company - presents Dickens’ brooding mystery. Musical numbers include “Perfect Strangers,” “Don’t Quit While You’re Ahead,” "Off To The Races" and “Moonfall.”
After its 1985 debut at the New York Shakespeare Festival, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” moved to Broadway's Imperial Theatre, where it played for a total of 608 performances, starring Betty Buckley, Cleo Laine, and George Rose.
Joseph Wallen, Workhouse’s director of performing arts, said the Workhouse decided to present the show because of its unique storytelling manner.
“The audience has the opportunity to vote on certain aspects of the performance,” he added. “Many museums and public places have incorporated interactive elements to enhance the guest experience and ‘Drood’ is one of the first to include the audience’s voice as part of the plot.”
Because the musical is based on an unfinished novel, Rupert Holmes, author of the musical, acknowledged this by asking the audience to help solve the crime. During moments near the end of the show, the audience is asked to vote on the real identities of the characters and the performers then complete the remainder of the musical using the solution provided by the audience.
Liz Colandene, Workhouse’s performing arts coordinator, said the performance is done in the style of a traditional British Music Hall with an emcee who introduces scenes and interacts with the audience
“Some scenes have the performers in the audience areas, playing with the crowd during the show,” she added. “This performance style complements the interactive nature of ‘Drood’ and will make guests feel as if they are part of the show at times.”
All patrons are required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, and all Workhouse staff and performers are working under the same requirement.
Shows will run from Dec. 10-29 and Jan. 7-23, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at https://insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
The theater is located at 9518 Workhouse Way, Building W3 in Lorton. For details or more information, visit www.workhousearts.org or call (703) 584-2900.
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is presented through special arrangement with Tams-Witmark LLC.
