[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Transurban, which operates 53 miles of tolled Express Lanes highway service across Northern Virginia, recently announced $75,000 in grants to 18 Northern Virginia organizations.
The funding, which ranges from $1,500 to $15,000 per organization, represents “responding to the needs of our neighbors at this critical time and doing what we can to advance the work of organizations on the ground” providing safety-net services, said Pierce Coffee, president of Transurban North America.
Among local organizations that will be receiving funding: Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, Northern Virginia Family Service, Arlington Food Assistance Center, Table at St. George’s, Washington Regional Alcohol Program, Virginia Hospital Center Foundation, Signature Theatre and Food for Others.
With the grant funding, “more than 30 Virginians will have the opportunity to complete our FastForward program, which not only leads to better skills and training, but also higher-paying jobs and a better quality of life,” said Stewart Roberson, board chair of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.
Although its passenger counts have been negatively impacted over the past year due to the pandemic, more than 7 million drivers have traveled on the various Express Lanes operated by Transurban since the first was opened in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.