Rich Gebrosky, from Murrysville Pennsylvania, completes another sale at the Occoquan Arts and Crafts show, Saturday. Numerous vendors reported record sales to town officials, with an estimated 10,000 attendees.
Rich Gebrosky, from Murrysville Pennsylvania, completes another sale at the Occoquan Arts and Crafts show, Saturday. Numerous vendors reported record sales to town officials, with an estimated 10,000 attendees.
Many people took advantage of added beer garden and live music at the Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show, Saturday.
Paul Lara
“It’s like a big family here in Occoquan, and everyone wanted it to be successful. I think people were so delighted to get back into the twice-a-year ritual,” she added. “People were just happy to be out – you could feel happiness in the air, and it was perfect weather.”
The popular show, which has been around for more than 50 years but was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, featured artisan tents lining Occoquan’s main road, Mill Street, all the way to River Mill Park, both Saturday and Sunday.
The park had an addition this year, a beer garden from Water’s End Brewery, and live music throughout both days.
Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta said the weekend was fantastic. He estimated attendance at close to 10,000 people.
“Vendors and patrons were overwhelmingly positive. The beer garden in River Mill Park was a big success too,” Porta told InsideNoVa. “It was certainly one of our most successful in recent memory.”
He credited the success to show director Julie Little, along with the town’s staff and event volunteers. “We really could not do things like this without our amazing volunteers, so I want to particularly thank them as well as everyone who came out to patronize the show.”
Occoquan is making changes to its spring event, scheduled June 4-5. It will be called RiverFest, with many of the same artisans present, but events and competitions on the Occoquan River will be added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.