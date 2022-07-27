A Spotsylvania man is in custody after a Fauquier County pursuit on Monday.
A sheriff’s deputy was running stationary radar on Lee Highway (Route 211) when vehicle operated by Curtis came into his radar traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy initiated emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop, and the driver then turned onto Harts Mill Road and lost control of the vehicle on the gravel surface, the released stated. He then stopped the car and fled on foot.
Deputies, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) and a K-9 Unit assisted with a search for the suspect, who was eventually located and taken into custody without incident.
Quinn Zamontay Curtis, 30, of Spotsylvania, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving revoked, misdemeanor eluding and reckless driving by speed.
Curtis is being held on a secured bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
