Jeff Cashman was a retired Air Force brigadier general and airline pilot when disaster struck – at 52, he suffered a stroke.
“Stroke survivors enjoy a window of unaided healing, where some brain function returns naturally,” Cashman said. But after about six months, the natural healing process seemed to slow, and further rehabilitation depended on his investment in therapy.
“I was at this plateau,” he said, so he reached out to the military’s first Armed Forces Wellness Center, which opened last year on Fort Belvoir. “Through my work … at the wellness center I benefited from effective patient education, developed tailored mindfulness skill-building strategies and most valuable to me, enthusiastic encouragement.”
On May 18, Fort Belvoir underscored the importance of wellness with a formal grand opening of the center, which serves veterans such as Cashman, Department of Defense civilians and their family members.
The new stand-alone center previously operated in a room inside the hospital on base. The Army has 31 similar facilities, but this is the first to serve all branches.
“This Armed Forces Wellness Center is a tremendous joint accomplishment in a resource-constrained environment,” said Renee Johnson, the Army Public Health Center’s health promotion officer for the Military District of Washington and the National Capital Region. “They can provide assistance with meal planning, create a safe plan to lose or gain weight, to increase muscle mass or core strength. We know that injuries are significant problems across the force, and these teammates have the expertise and skills to help people build a great fitness plan that is customized for the individual.”
Nicole Leth, director of the center, said the relaxed ambience and bright, colorful decor are designed to be the opposite of a clinical setting.
“When we work on our health and wellness goals, it’s very personal – that’s a very intimate thing to come in and talk about what barriers you’re facing and challenges you have,” Leth said. “You need to feel comfortable and at home at a place like this so you can really dive deep. That’s the hard work we do here, but that’s how we get to those sustainable, life-long changes around health and wellness.”
During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, commander of the Joint Task Force National Capital Region and Military District of Washington, said it was fitting to locate the center at Fort Belvoir, because the installation is home to 150 units representing all the services.
“Branding this as an Armed Forces Wellness Center is the first time this has happened in the Department of Defense,” Jones said. “It’s a big deal, and it’s appropriate for this community.”
Cashman said he, for one, is grateful to have access to the resource. “There’s a lot of work ahead of me before I reach all my recovery goals, but I'm confident I'm on the right path and supported by a first rate team.”
