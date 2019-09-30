Clarisse Mendoza Davis has served students and families in urban schools in both traditional district and charter settings since 2006. After teaching high school English in the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS), Clarisse served as Principal of Tindley Renaissance Academy in Indianapolis, Indiana, Chief Operating Officer of the Early Stages Division of DCPS, and Deputy Chief of Schools at the UNO Charter School Network (now the Acero Network of Schools) in Chicago, Illinois. At present, Clarisse serves as Chief of Schools at the See Forever Foundation-Maya Angelou Public Charter Schools. In this role, Clarisse leads a group of dynamic school leaders and program directors in serving both opportunity and incarcerated youth in D.C. and Maryland.
Clarisse earned her Ed.D. and M.Ed. in Education Leadership from Teachers College-Columbia University. She also holds a M.A. in Teaching from American University and her B.A. with Honors in English and Music from Loyola University Chicago.
Clarisse resides in the D.C. area with her husband William and recently welcomed her daughter Sophia Marie Davis to the world in September 2019!
