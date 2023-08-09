Two local real estate agents gave back to Culpeper parents on Aug. 8 just in time for back to school.
Parents were invited by Japreshia Clark with Nest Realty and Toshua Jackson with Samson Properties to drive by the LOVE sign in downtown Culpeper to receive a free coffee gift card. Every 10th parent also received a special spa gift.
The event was sponsored by: The O&A Coffee Car, Samson Properties, Collage Spa, Two Sisters Coffee Co. and Ravens Nest.
