The Arlington County Board of Supervisors has nixed a plan to adopt its pandemic-related sidewalk crowding ordinance on a permanent basis.
In July, supervisors adopted the emergency ordinance prohibiting groups of more than three people from congregating on streets and sidewalks posted with the restrictions, and requiring pedestrians to maintain at least six feet of physical separation from others on the posted streets and sidewalks.
Violators could face a traffic fine of up to $100.
County staff had recommending adopting the law permanently, but after opposers lined up to speak out against the ruling at Tuesday night's meeting, board members voted to discontinue it once the emergency order runs out Sept. 29.
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce lauded the board's decision.
"We support the entire community working together to help everyone to be safe in Arlington," the chamber said in a statement. "The ordinance, and its threat of $100 fines, has not been shown to reduce crowds. Instead, it raised concerns about the targeting of certain businesses and their customers."
The Chamber played a leading role in opposing the continuation of this sidewalk ordinance. From its initial, temporary approval in late July, we reached out to many Arlington County officials to try to learn where and how it would be enforced. When it became clear that it would target certain restaurants and their patrons, we organized meetings for County leaders to hear directly from impacted restaurants about all that they are doing to keep patrons safe, and the potentially devastating effect that the ordinance could have on their businesses. We also wrote to the County Board and spoke at last night’s meeting. Thanks to restauranteurs and others from the community who came out and made their case for why the ordinance shouldn’t be adopted directly to the Board.
We are grateful for the County Board’s 1-4 vote not to make the ordinance permanent. The temporary ordinance will run through the September 29 and then lapse. In our letter and in our remarks, the Chamber encouraged Arlington County instead to develop alternative, more constructive approaches to promoting social distancing on sidewalks. We look forward to working collaboratively with our members and local government to help patrons enjoy and support our restaurants and other Arlington businesses in a safe, healthy manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.