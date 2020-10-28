Small businesses and nonprofits in Virginia that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for up to $100,000 from the state under an expanded assistance program announced Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Rebuild VA program launched in August with $70 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, but was restricted to certain kinds of businesses and had a maximum grant amount of $10,000. Eligibility has now been expanded to include virtually all businesses with fewer than 250 employees and revenues under $10 million. Northam has also added $30 million to the fund.
During a news conference in Richmond, Northam noted the impact that the pandemic has had on a wide variety of small businesses. “We are committed to helping them through this difficult time," he said.
Businesses that previously received a Rebuild VA grant can receive a second award correlated with the updated guidelines, the administration said. Details and application information are available at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/rebuildva/.
Also during his wide-ranging news conference, Northam warned that additional restrictions could be coming for Southwest Virginia if the region's number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The sparsely populated region currently has the highest seven-day average of new cases in the state, and Northam noted that Ballad Health, which has two hospitals in the region and another in northeast Tennessee, has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 patients. The region also has a current test positivity rate of over 8%, compared with 5% or lower in the rest of the state.
