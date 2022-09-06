State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep.
Those were two of the most damning findings of the recently released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to the Jan. 3-4 snow and ice storm on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg. Some drivers were stuck on the highway for 24 hours. The audit criticized the state police, transportation and emergency management agencies.
No one suggests planning for that freak incident was easy. Or that after several tractor-trailers jackknifed, clearing I-95 would have been simple. The blockage eventually engulfed a 40-mile stretch in Northern Virginia.
Many new snow removal contractors hadn’t undergone typical training. Spring-like weather before the storm hit “may have caused the traveling public to discount the chance of significant winter weather,” the audit said.
First it rained, making pre-treatment ineffective or impossible. Snow fell fast. Temperatures then dropped, creating icy roads. Communications didn’t clearly tell motorists to avoid travel on I-95. Traffic cameras lost power.
The audit seemed to take pains not to blame then-Gov. Ralph Northam, less than two weeks from leaving office, or his administration for not declaring a state of emergency beforehand.
What was unforgivable, though, was their failure to follow the lessons learned during a similar snowstorm in December 2018 on Interstate 81 near Bristol. The Virginia Department of Transportation report after that incident included recommendations that could have helped during the January storm but officials neglected.
Why undertake such reports if you’re going to ignore them? That’s a waste of time, effort and taxpayer money. No one wants to see the 2022 audit stay on a shelf, either.
Of course, the situation in early January was rare. It affected a major north-south thoroughfare along the East Coast. Wilfrid Nixon is a former University of Iowa engineering professor who researched the effects of weather on transportation. He also is the founder and president of the Professional Snowfighters Association, a trade organization.
Nixon said that, as the Virginia audit recommends, snow response planning should be added to the state’s emergency management mix. Currently, the closest thing Virginia has are what it calls “general (all-hazard) emergency plans for natural disasters.”
Virginia isn’t an outlier on that issue. Most states, Nixon said, forgo such snow planning and instead focus on disasters like floods, hurricanes and tornadoes.
He also sympathized with state officials. “It would’ve been a bad storm anyway,” Nixon added. “But when you have a bad storm, without resources – particularly personnel – it becomes doubly difficult.”
When the state sent out a wireless message during the storm saying, “I-95 Drivers: State & locals coming ASAP with supplies & to move you. www.virginiadot.org,” and didn’t follow through quickly, it lost credibility. You shouldn’t provide false hope in such dire circumstances.
We don’t like to prepare for the worst. We’d rather hope for the best – as Pollyannish as that can be. State officials, though, don’t have that luxury. At the very least, they must dust off old reports and apply their lessons.
Or the (wintry) past will repeat itself.
Columnist and editorial writer Roger Chesley worked at the (Newport News) Daily Press and The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot from 1997 through 2018. Reach him at rchesley@virginiamercury.com. This column originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury.
