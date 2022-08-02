haymarket best of test

Across the top (see link for example): Best of Haymarket-Gainesville 2022
HGLM Best Of promo logo: here
Adjacent to promo logo: The Results Are In!
Art
Best Local Artist
Joe Baker
W: bonanza.com/booths/ArtfullyJoe
Instagram: @artfullyjoe
FB: @Joe Baker
Twitter: @artfullyjoe
TikTok: theartfullyjoe
Best Local Photographer
Jenny Mistalski
P: (571) 274-5774
FB: Jenny Mistalski Photography
For a one-of-a-kind experience and images you and your family will love, trust Jenny Mistalski Photography. Located in Bristow, Mistalski specializes in newborn photography and also offers children, family, maternity, couples, and senior sessions. Photos can be taken at her studio or on location. To view her entire portfolio and impressive reviews, visit her website at jennymistalskiphoto.com.
Auto, Boat, & Farm Equipment
Best Auto Parts
Gainesville Garage
13305 University Blvd, Gainesville
P: (703) 754-0855
FB: @gainesvillegarageautorepair
Best Auto Repair
Piedmont Tire & Auto
15151 Washington St, Haymarket
P: (571) 445-3380
FB: @piedmonttireandautohaymarket
Since 1984, Piedmont Tire & Auto has been providing unparalleled care to your car. Their mission is simple: to “offer the best possible service to your vehicle at the most competitive prices.” Their friendly team will complete repairs, inspections, and towing efficiently. If you’re having vehicle trouble, this family-run business in Haymarket and Gainesville is who to contact!
Children’s Services
Best Summer Camp Program | Best Day Care Center and Preschool | Best School
Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten
14800 Washington St, Haymarket
P: (703) 753-9561
W: hbcpk.com
FB: @haymarketbaptistpreschool
Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten, established in 1989, will connect your child with God as well as their social skills. While being preparatory for kindergarten and first grade, Haymarket Baptist Church provides exemplary care for your child and guides them towards enriching skills like respect and care. They are non-discriminatory and are proud to be serving communities like Haymarket, Warrenton, Gainesville, and Bristow.
Best Children’s Entertainment
Kwon’s Champion School
7605 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville
P: (703) 753-8231
FB: @KwonsChampionSchoolGainesville
Kwon’s Champion School has rightfully been granted many awards by nearby communities, showing the true quality of their establishment. Their martial arts programs help their students learn respect, self-discipline, and the importance of friendship. Their classes are available during the summer, after school, and for adults. Their kind and motivated instructors will help your child feel welcome as they build stronger minds.
Entertainment
Best Annual Event
Haymarket Day
15000 Washington Street, Ste. 100, Haymarket
P: (703) 753-2600
W: townofhaymarket.org/community/page/haymarket-day-0
Attended by over 20,000 spectators and 200 vendors, your choice once again for Best Annual
Event is Haymarket Day. This year’s annual parade, food, and fun fest will be held on Saturday,
October 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, so don’t miss the beer garden, bands, and the chance to connect with others in our lovely community.
Best Entertainer and Band
One Hot Mess
FB: @One Hot Mess
Financial & Legal Services
Best Accounting Firm
Hollins and Hur CPAs, PLLC
5501 Merchant View Sq., No. 730, Haymarket
P: (571) 222-4765
FB: @Hollins and Hur CPAs, PLLC
“With Hollins and Hur, you can always consider it done!”. Voted Best Accounting Firm, Hollins and Hur CPAs provides both great customer care and expertise in taxes, accounting, and businesses. They have been helping new businesses, entrepreneurs, and taxpayers for over fifteen years. Their services are designed to set up their customers for success, letting them focus on tasks other than finances.
Best Bank and Financial Institution
United Bank
7905 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
P: (571) 248-8800
FB: @unitedbankatmore
Founded in 1839, United Bank will connect to your money through their online banking features as well as their financial advisors to help you prepare for retirement. Their team of knowledgeable bankers will give you only the best financial tips and strategies from handling inflation to saving during travels. United Bank also has many extra features including budgeting calculators and timely responses.
Best Financial and Investment Firm
Edward Jones - Deborah Trnka
5300 Merchants View Sq., Ste. 100, Haymarket
P: (571) 248-8267
W: edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/deborah-trnka
FB: @ejadvisordeborahtrnka
Deborah Trnka, a financial advisor for Edward Jones, was rightly awarded the Best Of this year for her goals to “create economic freedom” and giving goal-focused advice to her clients. She strives to alleviate economic hardships and lessen financial worries. Trnka develops close relationships with her customers and fits with their lifestyle, giving her clients the best care.
Best Mortgage Company
The Jarvis Mortgage Team, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
7001 Heritage Village Plaza #250, Gainesville
P: (703) 798-2757
W: fairwayindependentmc.com/Dawn-Jarvis
FB: @jarvismortgage
When you’re in the market for financing, reach out to the mortgage company you voted best: The Dawn Jarvis Mortgage Team, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Whether you’re looking to buy, build, or refinance your home, the experienced mortgage professionals of the Jarvis Mortgage Team, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation are committed to finding the loan - with great rates, terms and costs - that meets your needs.
Best Real Estate Office
Paulina Stowell - Century 21 New Millennium
8074 Crescent Park Dr., Gainesville
P: (703) 753-7910
W: C21NM.com/offices/gainesville
FB: @c21nmgainesville
If you’re looking to buy or sell a home in Northern Virginia, Paulina Stowell is ready to help you. She offers 20 years of sales and marketing experience, top notch customer service, and a stress-free experience. For a realtor who will be with you every step of the way, contact Paulina Stowell.
Fitness & Recreation
Best Coach or Trainer
Master Kwon - Kwon’s Champion School
7605 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville
P: (703) 753-8231
FB: @KwonsChampionSchoolGainesville
Best Dance Studio
Gainesville Dance Center
13575 Wellington Center Cir., Ste. #105, Gainesville
P: (703) 257-5000
FB: @GainesvilleDanceCenter
Best Fitness Center
FIT4MOM Bristow, Gainesville, Haymarket
P: (561) 901-3686
W: bristow-gainesville-haymarket.fit4mom.com
FB: @FIT4MOMBristowGainesvilleHaymarket
Best Yoga Studio
Transform Power Yoga
15111 Washington Ste. #109, Haymarket
P: (703) 753-2977
W: tpyoga.com
FB: @TPY20169
Looking for a place to relieve stress and get exercise? Transform Power Yoga specializes in meditation, flexibility, and overall wellness. Their highly-trained staff helps customers develop their body, mind, and soul through their yoga classes. Besides yoga, Transform Power Yoga offers dressing rooms, showers, and purchasable equipment. Join and develop a calmer, balanced lifestyle.
Food & Beverages
Best Asian Food
Asian Garden
5451 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket
P: (571) 248-6608
FB: @Asian Garden
Best Bakery and Desserts
Dunbri’s Dessert Cafe
6410 Trading Sq, Haymarket
P: (571) 393-8048
W: dunbris.com
FB: @DunbrisCafe
Best Barbeque | Best Catering
The Bone
8045 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville
P: (703) 753-5551
FB: @TheBoneBBQ
BBQ fans love The Bone. Its original location in Gainesville opened in 2011 and boasts a large indoor seating area and outside patio. It offers a variety of local craft beers on tap and of course, the hickory smoked meats and homemade sides patrons love and return time and time again to enjoy.
Best All Around Restaurant | Best Casual and Family Restaurant | Best Girls’ Night Out | Best Outdoor Seating | Best Place for a Cocktail | Best Saturday Night Date Spot
Tacos & Tequila
5311 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket
P: (571) 284-5611
FB: @localstacoshaymarket
Best Breakfast Place
Hidden Julles
14950 Washington St, Haymarket
P: (703) 753-9009
FB: @hiddenjulleshaymarket
Locally owned and operated, Hidden Julles Cafe sources its produce, meat, dairy, and other ingredients almost exclusively from area growers to offer natural, organic breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. All bread is made fresh daily using top quality organic ingredients. In addition, the Hidden Julles Rambler Food Truck is available for weddings, special events, and more.
Best Brewery
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run
16015 John Marshall Hwy., Haymarket
P: (703) 753-3548
W: TheFarmBreweryAtBroadRun.com
FB: @TheFarmBrewery
Best Business Lunch | Best Mexican and Latin Food
El Tio Tex-Mex Grill
7527 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville
P: (703) 753-0826
FB: @eltiotexmexgainesville
Best Coffee
Trummer’s Coffee & Wine Bar
14013 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville
P: (703) 754-0135
FB: @TrummersCoffeeandWineBar
Best Ice Cream
Cookies & Cream
14650 Washington St., Haymarket
P: (571) 222-7092
FB: @ CookiesAndCreamShop
Best Pizza
Tony’s NY Pizza
5361 Merchants View Sq., Haymarket
P: (571) 248-6290
FB: @NYTonysPizza
Best Seafood
Blue Ridge Seafood
15704 Lee Hwy, Gainesville
P: (703) 754-9852
FB: @BlueRidgeSeafood
For the Home
Best Antiques and Furniture
The Copper Cricket
15026 Washington St., Haymarket
P: (703) 743-2346
W: the-copper-cricket.business.site
FB: @thecoppercricketconsignments
Best Cleaning Services
Eastern Shore Green Clean
5501 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket
P: (703) 334-0676
FB: @EasternShoreGreenClean
Eastern Shore Green Clean brings an eco-friendly approach to home cleaning. Hire their professionals to clean your house with non-toxic products that are safe for you and your family. Eastern Shore Green Clean values honesty and communication, doing their very best during each job. Make an appointment today and not only get the clean home you deserve, but also help treat our planet right.
Best Computer Service and System Repairs
Emperimax
6432 Trading Sq, Haymarket
P: (571) 342-3550
W: experimax.com/locations/haymarket-va/
FB: @Emperimax
Best Contractor and Handyman
JACK Contracting
15100 Aviara View Ct, Haymarket
P: (571) 305-2252
FB: @JackContractingLLC
Best Interior Design
Amy B. Lienemann, Sensibly Savvy Designs - Prince William County
P: 201-577-2979
FB: Sensibly Savvy Designs
With 15 years of real estate experience and several years of staging homes, Amy Lienemann can help you create a space on an affordable budget that you and your family will love and enjoy. Whether you need a vision – or help bringing yours to life – Amy offers guidance and expertise on colors, decor, fabrics, and furniture placement. She also offers a free consultation so call today to schedule yours.
Best Damage Restoration & Repair Services
Miller Restorations
15360 Neptune Ct, Haymarket
P: (540) 680-9460
FB: @millerrestoration.us
Best Electrician | Best HVAC | Best Plumber | Best Customer Service
Appleton Campbell
285 Alwington Blvd, Warrenton
P: (540) 347-0765
FB: @AppletonCampbell
A family-owned business since 1976, Appleton Campbell is committed to providing customers with top quality service. They specialize in their HVAC services as well as their plumbing and electrical services. Appleton Campbell allows you to choose the appointment time that is most convenient for you and gives you only the best care, shown through their warranty policies.
Best Insurance Agent and Firm
Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency
7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Ste. 303, Gainesville
P: (571) 222-7819
FB: @TheBigoskiAgency
Since 2001, Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency has been exceeding their customers’ needs, providing them with the right coverage for their lifestyle. This company supplies clients with a wide array of services and has justly won Best Of over ten times now. Whether you’re looking to start a business, move homes, or switch car insurance, Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency has you covered.
Best Junk Removal
The Junkluggers of Gainesville
6632 Electric Ave., Warrenton
P: (540) 274-5994
W: junkluggersofgainesville.com
FB: @JunkluggersGainesvilleVA
Clutter can be stressful and the Junkluggers of Gainesville understand that. Since 2019, the Junkluggers of Gainesville have offered their services, helping you clean out your homes of unwanted possessions. Their services include the removal of appliances, construction material, electronics, and furniture. Get some extra space with the Junkluggers of Gainesville today!
Best Lawn Care and Grounds Maintenance Company
Premier Landscape and Turf
16800 Beverley Mill Dr., Broad Run
P: (703) 754-3326
W: premierturfandlandscaping.com
FB: @PremierTurfandLandscaping
Best Nursery and Gardening
Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape
8677 Plant Place Manassas
P: (703) 361-4769
FB: @meadowsfarmsmanassas
Hair, Nail, and Spa Services
Best Barber Shop
Duke & Louie’s Barber Company
13289 Gateway Center Dr., Gainesville
P: (706) 662-3973
FB: @dukeandlouiesbarberco
Best Hair Salon
Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa
7917 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
P: (571) 284-5986
W: threewaysbeautifulsalon.com
@threewaysbeautifulsalon
Since 2016, Three Ways Beautiful Salon has met all your beauty needs. This salon surpasses their competition with their personable staff as well as their quality cuts. Besides their professional hair coloring, styling, and haircuts, the salon offers a complimentary espresso bar. Feel more confident and neat with Three Ways Beauty Salon.
Best Massage, Nail, and Spa Services
Champaka Thai Massage & Spa
14535 John Marshall Hwy., Ste. 205, Gainesville
P: (571) 284-5133
FB: @champakathaimassage
Health Care
Best Chiropractor
Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation
14535 John Marshall Hwy # 104, Gainesville
P: (703) 753-0974
FB: @Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation
Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation offers a hands-on assessment and treatment of physical conditions affecting muscles, nerves and joints. First, they determine why you are experiencing pain or discomfort, then they focus on fixing the cause of the problem. Finally, they show you how stretching, therapeutic massage and joint mobilization reduce pain and restore range of motion to alleviate further issues.
Best Counselor/Therapist
Clarity Counseling
7150 Heritage Village Plaza, Unit 201, Gainesville
P: (571) 318-9141
FB: @ClarityCounselingVA
Best Dentist
Awesome Smiles Dental Center
6468 Trading Sq., Haymarket
P: (571) 261-2600
FB: @AwesomeSmilesVA
Awesome Smiles Dental Care under Dr. Lowe provides exemplary services for their customers from implants to teeth whitening. Lowe’s motto, “Change your smile…change your life!”, shows the effort and importance they put on their work. Awesome Smiles understands the anxiety around going to the dentist and strives to create a warm, friendly environment for their patients.
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Cuong Ha
7051 Heathcote Village Way, Gainesville
P: (571) 261-1234
W: PWDerm.com
FB: @PrinceWilliamDermatology
Best Doctor and Physician Office
Lifetime Family Medicine
14535 John Marshall Hwy, Ste. 105, Gainesville
P: (703) 754-0425
W: LTFM.net
FB: @LifetimeFamilyMedicine
Serving our community since 2006, Lifetime Family Medicine has been giving their customers clinical expertise, personalized diagnoses, and overall outstanding healthcare. They aim to provide your family with the utmost treatment through their services in pediatrics, diabetes, asthma, and general wellness. Lifetime Family Medicine and their team of experienced doctors and physician assistants will help you and your family’s health get back on track.
Best Eye Care Provider
David Gore, OD, PC
6727 Lea Berry Way, Haymarket
P: (703) 753-6633
FB: @DavidGoreOD
Best Holistic Service and Alternative Medicine Provider
Mystic Flow Wellness Center
6884 Piedmont Center Plaza, Gainesville
P: (571) 284-7612
W: MysticFlowWellnessCenter.com
FB: @MysticFlowWellness
Best Orthodontist
Khouri Orthodontics
14535 John Marshall Hwy., Ste. 111, Gainesville
P: (571) 248-4262
FB: @khouri.orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
Pediatricare of Nova
15195 Heathcote Blvd,, Ste. 250, Haymarket
P: (571) 222-2520
FB: @piedtricareofnova
Best Physical Therapy Practice TIE
Balance Physical Therapy
5300 Merchants View Square, Suite 110, Haymarket
(P): (571) 248-0232
W: balance-physicaltherapy.com
FB: @BPhysicalTherapy
When you need to get back to yourself – to regain function and improve your overall quality of life – count on Balance Physical Therapy. They offer specialized treatment for a variety of conditions and an approach that treats the entire body. Staffed by physical therapists with doctorates in the specialty, the practice is committed to ensuring your long-term health and wellness.
Results Physical Therapy TIE
7521 Virginia Oaks Dr, Ste. 240, Gainesville
P: (703) 753-7600
FB: @resultsptva
The award-winning practice of Results Physical Therapy guides patients through their rehabilitation and wellness. With their team of physical therapists who have earned their clinical doctorate of physical therapy degrees, they spread compassion and personalized care through their treatments. They specialize in various sports injuries, arthritis, and back pain. Count on Results Physical Therapy to work alongside you as you recover from physical barriers.
Best Senior Services
Caring Senior Service of Northern Virginia
14540 John Marshall Hwy., Ste. 208, Gainesville
P: (571) 222-5050
W: caringseniorservice.com/northern-virginia
FB: @cssnorthernva
Best Pharmacy
GainesvilleRx Pharmacy
7963 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
P: (703) 743-5603
FB: @Gainesvillerx
Family owned and operated Gainesville Pharmacy is here for all your medicinal needs, greeting customers with smiling faces and getting prescriptions out efficiently. Their services include refills, compounding, and immunization. They offer only the most quality products and durable medical supplies. Gainesville Pharmacy’s very supportive and caring team is excited for your next visit!
Best Equestrian Facilities
Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center
16198 Silver Lake Rd., Haymarket
P: (703)754-6159
FB: @RainbowRiding.org
Other
Best Charitable Organization
Making Everything Good
5501 Merchants View Sq #701, Haymarket
P: (703) 576-4706
FB: @MakingEverythingGood
Best Dry Cleaners
Haymarket Dry Cleaners
6442 Trading Sq., Haymarket
P: (703) 753-3011
Best Sporting Goods
Haymarket Bicycles
4414 Costello Way, Haymarket
P: (703) 754-1911
FB: @HaymarketBicycles
Best Travel Agent
I Book Travel for U
P: (703) 477-2311
FB: @ibooktravelforu
Pet Services
Best Pet Boarding/Day Care | Best Pet Groomer | Best Pet Training
A Pup’s Valley
6680 Fayette St, Haymarket
P: (703) 596-3647
FB: @apupsvalley
Best Pet Sitting/Dog Walking
Meg’s Loving Pet Care
12997 Kyle Moor Pl., Bristow
P: (703) 338-3446
FB: @MegsLovingPetcare
Meg’s Loving Pet Care offers their services to furry friends in Bristow, Gainesville, Haymarket, and other nearby counties. Their team of reliable caretakers specialize in pet sitting, dog walking, and cat care. Whether you’re going on vacation or a recovering patient, they’ll take care of your pet with the utmost care when you can’t. Meg’s Loving Pet Care will guarantee your pet’s happiness and comfort.
Best Veterinarian Office
Vets to Pets
9532 Liberia Ave #810, Manassas
P: (571) 248-1145
FB: @vetstopetsVA
Vets to Pets truly fits with your daily schedule with its mobile pet features and virtual care, ensuring your pet’s wellness. Not only does their digital care save you a car ride to the vet, but it also keeps your pet happy in a safe, familiar environment. Pets to Vets supplies high-quality medicine with their check-ups and vaccines, giving your pet the quality treatment they deserve.
Shopping
Best Florist
Melanie’s Florist
15111 Washington St., Ste. 101, Haymarket
P: (703) 754-7730
FB: @MelaniesFloristOfHaymarket
Best Gift Shop and Specialty
Dangela Decor
FB: @dangeladecor
Looking for a gift for a family member, friend, or special someone? Dangela Decor’s gift shop has you covered with her cups for every occasion, headbands, and hand sanitizer. She offers wine glasses and water bottles with intricate designs and customizable features, with many designs for each holiday. Get your personalized cups and to-go bottles today!
Best Jewelry | Best Women’s Clothes
Details for the Home
6590 Jefferson St, Haymarket
P: (703) 940-9251
FB: @ShopAtDetails
