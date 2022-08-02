Skip to main content
haymarket best of test

  • 0

Across the top (see link for example):   Best of Haymarket-Gainesville 2022

HGLM Best Of promo logo:    here

Adjacent to promo logo:         The Results Are In!

Art

Best Local Artist

Joe Baker

W: bonanza.com/booths/ArtfullyJoe

Instagram: @artfullyjoe

FB: @Joe Baker

Twitter: @artfullyjoe

TikTok: theartfullyjoe

Best Local Photographer

Jenny Mistalski

P: (571) 274-5774

W: jennymistalskiphoto.com 

FB: Jenny Mistalski Photography

For a one-of-a-kind experience and images you and your family will love, trust Jenny Mistalski Photography. Located in Bristow, Mistalski specializes in newborn photography and also offers children, family, maternity, couples, and senior sessions. Photos can be taken at her studio or on location. To view her entire portfolio and impressive reviews, visit her website at jennymistalskiphoto.com.

Auto, Boat, & Farm Equipment

Best Auto Parts

Gainesville Garage

13305 University Blvd, Gainesville

P: (703) 754-0855

W: gainesvillegarage.net

FB: @gainesvillegarageautorepair 

Best Auto Repair

Piedmont Tire & Auto

15151 Washington St, Haymarket

P: (571) 445-3380

W: piedmonttireandauto.com

FB: @piedmonttireandautohaymarket 

Since 1984, Piedmont Tire & Auto has been providing unparalleled care to your car. Their mission is simple: to “offer the best possible service to your vehicle at the most competitive prices.” Their friendly team will complete repairs, inspections, and towing efficiently. If you’re having vehicle trouble, this family-run business in Haymarket and Gainesville is who to contact!

Children’s Services

Best Summer Camp Program | Best Day Care Center and Preschool | Best School

Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten

14800 Washington St, Haymarket

P: (703) 753-9561

W: hbcpk.com

FB: @haymarketbaptistpreschool

Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten, established in 1989, will connect your child with God as well as their social skills. While being preparatory for kindergarten and first grade, Haymarket Baptist Church provides exemplary care for your child and guides them towards enriching skills like respect and care. They are non-discriminatory and are proud to be serving communities like Haymarket, Warrenton, Gainesville, and Bristow.  

Best Children’s Entertainment

Kwon’s Champion School 

7605 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville

P: (703) 753-8231

W: kwonschampionschool.com

FB: @KwonsChampionSchoolGainesville

Kwon’s Champion School has rightfully been granted many awards by nearby communities, showing the true quality of their establishment. Their martial arts programs help their students learn respect, self-discipline, and the importance of friendship. Their classes are available during the summer, after school, and for adults. Their kind and motivated instructors will help your child feel welcome as they build stronger minds.  

Entertainment

Best Annual Event

Haymarket Day

15000 Washington Street, Ste. 100, Haymarket

P: (703) 753-2600

W: townofhaymarket.org/community/page/haymarket-day-0

Attended by over 20,000 spectators and 200 vendors, your choice once again for Best Annual

Event is Haymarket Day. This year’s annual parade, food, and fun fest will be held on Saturday,

October 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, so don’t miss the beer garden, bands, and the chance to connect with others in our lovely community.

Best Entertainer and Band

One Hot Mess

W: onehotmess.us

FB: @One Hot Mess

Financial & Legal Services

Best Accounting Firm

Hollins and Hur CPAs, PLLC

5501 Merchant View Sq., No. 730, Haymarket

P: (571) 222-4765 

W: hollinsandhur.com

FB: @Hollins and Hur CPAs, PLLC

“With Hollins and Hur, you can always consider it done!”. Voted Best Accounting Firm, Hollins and Hur CPAs provides both great customer care and expertise in taxes, accounting, and businesses. They have been helping new businesses, entrepreneurs, and taxpayers for over fifteen years. Their services are designed to set up their customers for success, letting them focus on tasks other than finances. 

Best Bank and Financial Institution 

United Bank

7905 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

P: (571) 248-8800

W: bankwithunited.com

FB: @unitedbankatmore

Founded in 1839, United Bank will connect to your money through their online banking features as well as their financial advisors to help you prepare for retirement. Their team of knowledgeable bankers will give you only the best financial tips and strategies from handling inflation to saving during travels. United Bank also has many extra features including budgeting calculators and timely responses. 

Best Financial and Investment Firm

Edward Jones - Deborah Trnka

5300 Merchants View Sq., Ste. 100, Haymarket

P: (571) 248-8267

W: edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/deborah-trnka

FB: @ejadvisordeborahtrnka

Deborah Trnka, a financial advisor for Edward Jones, was rightly awarded the Best Of this year for her goals to “create economic freedom” and giving goal-focused advice to her clients. She strives to alleviate economic hardships and lessen financial worries. Trnka develops close relationships with her customers and fits with their lifestyle, giving her clients the best care. 

Best Mortgage Company

The Jarvis Mortgage Team, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

7001 Heritage Village Plaza #250, Gainesville

P: (703) 798-2757

W: fairwayindependentmc.com/Dawn-Jarvis

FB: @jarvismortgage 

When you’re in the market for financing, reach out to the mortgage company you voted best: The Dawn Jarvis Mortgage Team, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Whether you’re looking to buy, build, or refinance your home, the experienced mortgage professionals of the Jarvis Mortgage Team, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation are committed to finding the loan - with great rates, terms and costs - that meets your needs. 

Best Real Estate Office

Paulina Stowell - Century 21 New Millennium 

8074 Crescent Park Dr., Gainesville 

P: (703) 753-7910

W: C21NM.com/offices/gainesville

FB: @c21nmgainesville 

If you’re looking to buy or sell a home in Northern Virginia, Paulina Stowell is ready to help you. She offers 20 years of sales and marketing experience, top notch customer service, and a stress-free experience. For a realtor who will be with you every step of the way, contact Paulina Stowell. 

Fitness & Recreation

Best Coach or Trainer

Master Kwon - Kwon’s Champion School

7605 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville

P: (703) 753-8231

W:  kwonschampionschool.com

FB: @KwonsChampionSchoolGainesville

Best Dance Studio

Gainesville Dance Center

13575 Wellington Center Cir., Ste. #105, Gainesville

P: (703) 257-5000

W: gainesvilledancecenter.com

FB: @GainesvilleDanceCenter 

Best Fitness Center

FIT4MOM Bristow, Gainesville, Haymarket

P: (561) 901-3686

W: bristow-gainesville-haymarket.fit4mom.com

FB: @FIT4MOMBristowGainesvilleHaymarket

Best Yoga Studio

Transform Power Yoga

15111 Washington Ste. #109, Haymarket

P: (703) 753-2977

W: tpyoga.com

FB: @TPY20169

Looking for a place to relieve stress and get exercise? Transform Power Yoga specializes in meditation, flexibility, and overall wellness. Their highly-trained staff helps customers develop their body, mind, and soul through their yoga classes. Besides yoga, Transform Power Yoga offers dressing rooms, showers, and purchasable equipment. Join and develop a calmer, balanced lifestyle. 

Food & Beverages

Best Asian Food

Asian Garden

5451 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket

P: (571) 248-6608

W: asiangardenchinese.com

FB: @Asian Garden

Best Bakery and Desserts

Dunbri’s Dessert Cafe

6410 Trading Sq, Haymarket

P: (571) 393-8048

W: dunbris.com

FB: @DunbrisCafe

Best Barbeque | Best Catering

The Bone

8045 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville

P: (703) 753-5551

W: thebonebbq.com

FB: @TheBoneBBQ  

BBQ fans love The Bone. Its original location in Gainesville opened in 2011 and boasts a large indoor seating area and outside patio. It offers a variety of local craft beers on tap and of course, the hickory smoked meats and homemade sides patrons love and return time and time again to enjoy. 

Best All Around Restaurant | Best Casual and Family Restaurant | Best Girls’ Night Out | Best Outdoor Seating | Best Place for a Cocktail | Best Saturday Night Date Spot

Tacos & Tequila

5311 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket

P: (571) 284-5611

W: localstacosandtequila.com

FB: @localstacoshaymarket 

Best Breakfast Place

Hidden Julles

14950 Washington St, Haymarket

P: (703) 753-9009

W: hiddenjullescafe.com

FB: @hiddenjulleshaymarket 

Locally owned and operated, Hidden Julles Cafe sources its produce, meat, dairy, and other ingredients almost exclusively from area growers to offer natural, organic breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. All bread is made fresh daily using top quality organic ingredients. In addition, the Hidden Julles Rambler Food Truck is available for weddings, special events, and more.

Best Brewery

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

16015 John Marshall Hwy., Haymarket

P: (703) 753-3548

W: TheFarmBreweryAtBroadRun.com

FB: @TheFarmBrewery

Best Business Lunch | Best Mexican and Latin Food

El Tio Tex-Mex Grill

7527 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville

P: (703) 753-0826

W: ElTioGrill.com

FB: @eltiotexmexgainesville

Best Coffee

Trummer’s Coffee & Wine Bar

14013 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville

P: (703) 754-0135

W: TrummersCoffeeWineBar.com

FB: @TrummersCoffeeandWineBar

Best Ice Cream

Cookies & Cream

14650 Washington St., Haymarket

P: (571) 222-7092

W: CookiesAndCreamShop.com

FB: @ CookiesAndCreamShop

Best Pizza

Tony’s NY Pizza

5361 Merchants View Sq., Haymarket

P: (571) 248-6290

W: TonysNewYorkPizza.com

FB: @NYTonysPizza

Best Seafood

Blue Ridge Seafood

15704 Lee Hwy, Gainesville

P: (703) 754-9852

W: BlueRidgeSeafood.com

FB: @BlueRidgeSeafood

For the Home

Best Antiques and Furniture

The Copper Cricket

15026 Washington St., Haymarket

P: (703) 743-2346

W: the-copper-cricket.business.site

FB: @thecoppercricketconsignments

Best Cleaning Services

Eastern Shore Green Clean

5501 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket

P: (703) 334-0676

W: EasternShoreGreenClean.com

FB: @EasternShoreGreenClean

Eastern Shore Green Clean brings an eco-friendly approach to home cleaning. Hire their professionals to clean your house with non-toxic products that are safe for you and your family. Eastern Shore Green Clean values honesty and communication, doing their very best during each job. Make an appointment today and not only get the clean home you deserve, but also help treat our planet right.  

Best Computer Service and System Repairs 

Emperimax

6432 Trading Sq, Haymarket

P: (571) 342-3550

W: experimax.com/locations/haymarket-va/

FB: @Emperimax

Best Contractor and Handyman

JACK Contracting

15100 Aviara View Ct, Haymarket

P: (571) 305-2252

W: contractorsva.com

FB: @JackContractingLLC  

Best Interior Design 

Amy B. Lienemann, Sensibly Savvy Designs - Prince William County 

P: 201-577-2979

W: SensiblySavvyDesigns.com

FB: Sensibly Savvy Designs

With 15 years of real estate experience and several years of staging homes, Amy Lienemann can help you create a space on an affordable budget that you and your family will love and enjoy. Whether you need a vision – or help bringing yours to life – Amy offers guidance and expertise on colors, decor, fabrics, and furniture placement. She also offers a free consultation so call today to schedule yours.

Best Damage Restoration & Repair Services

Miller Restorations

15360 Neptune Ct, Haymarket

P: (540) 680-9460

W: millerestorations.com

FB: @millerrestoration.us

Best Electrician | Best HVAC | Best Plumber | Best Customer Service

Appleton Campbell

285 Alwington Blvd, Warrenton

P: (540) 347-0765

W: appletoncampbell.com

FB: @AppletonCampbell

A family-owned business since 1976, Appleton Campbell is committed to providing customers with top quality service. They specialize in their HVAC services as well as their plumbing and electrical services. Appleton Campbell allows you to choose the appointment time that is most convenient for you and gives you only the best care, shown through their warranty policies.

Best Insurance Agent and Firm

Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency

7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Ste. 303, Gainesville

P: (571) 222-7819

W: thebigoskiagency.com

FB: @TheBigoskiAgency 

Since 2001, Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency has been exceeding their customers’ needs, providing them with the right coverage for their lifestyle. This company supplies clients with a wide array of services and has justly won Best Of over ten times now. Whether you’re looking to start a business, move homes, or switch car insurance, Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency has you covered.  

Best Junk Removal

The Junkluggers of Gainesville

6632 Electric Ave., Warrenton

P: (540) 274-5994

W: junkluggersofgainesville.com

FB: @JunkluggersGainesvilleVA

Clutter can be stressful and the Junkluggers of Gainesville understand that. Since 2019, the Junkluggers of Gainesville have offered their services, helping you clean out your homes of unwanted possessions. Their services include the removal of appliances, construction material, electronics, and furniture. Get some extra space with the Junkluggers of Gainesville today!

Best Lawn Care and Grounds Maintenance Company

Premier Landscape and Turf

16800 Beverley Mill Dr., Broad Run

P: (703) 754-3326

W: premierturfandlandscaping.com

FB: @PremierTurfandLandscaping

Best Nursery and Gardening

Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape

8677 Plant Place Manassas

P: (703) 361-4769

W: meadowsfarms.com

FB: @meadowsfarmsmanassas

Hair, Nail, and Spa Services

Best Barber Shop

Duke & Louie’s Barber Company

13289 Gateway Center Dr., Gainesville

P: (706) 662-3973

W: dukeandlouiesbarberco.com

FB: @dukeandlouiesbarberco

Best Hair Salon 

Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa

7917 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

P: (571) 284-5986

W: threewaysbeautifulsalon.com

@threewaysbeautifulsalon

Since 2016, Three Ways Beautiful Salon has met all your beauty needs. This salon surpasses their competition with their personable staff as well as their quality cuts. Besides their professional hair coloring, styling, and haircuts, the salon offers a complimentary espresso bar. Feel more confident and neat with Three Ways Beauty Salon.   

Best Massage, Nail, and Spa Services

Champaka Thai Massage & Spa

14535 John Marshall Hwy., Ste. 205, Gainesville

P: (571) 284-5133

W: champakathaimassage.com

FB: @champakathaimassage

Health Care

Best Chiropractor

Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation

14535 John Marshall Hwy # 104, Gainesville

P: (703) 753-0974

W: haymarketchiropractic.com

FB: @Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation

Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation offers a hands-on assessment and treatment of physical conditions affecting muscles, nerves and joints. First, they determine why you are experiencing pain or discomfort, then they focus on fixing the cause of the problem. Finally, they show you how stretching, therapeutic massage and joint mobilization reduce pain and restore range of motion to alleviate further issues.

Best Counselor/Therapist

Clarity Counseling

7150 Heritage Village Plaza, Unit 201, Gainesville

P: (571) 318-9141

W: ClarityCounselingVA.com

FB: @ClarityCounselingVA

Best Dentist

Awesome Smiles Dental Center

6468 Trading Sq., Haymarket

P: (571) 261-2600

W: AwesomeSmilesVA.com

FB: @AwesomeSmilesVA

Awesome Smiles Dental Care under Dr. Lowe provides exemplary services for their customers from implants to teeth whitening. Lowe’s motto, “Change your smile…change your life!”, shows the effort and importance they put on their work. Awesome Smiles understands the anxiety around going to the dentist and strives to create a warm, friendly environment for their patients.   

Best Dermatologist 

Dr. Cuong Ha

7051 Heathcote Village Way, Gainesville

P: (571) 261-1234

W: PWDerm.com

FB: @PrinceWilliamDermatology

Best Doctor and Physician Office

Lifetime Family Medicine

14535 John Marshall Hwy, Ste. 105, Gainesville

P: (703) 754-0425

W: LTFM.net

FB: @LifetimeFamilyMedicine

Serving our community since 2006, Lifetime Family Medicine has been giving their customers clinical expertise, personalized diagnoses, and overall outstanding healthcare. They aim to provide your family with the utmost treatment through their services in pediatrics, diabetes, asthma, and general wellness. Lifetime Family Medicine and their team of experienced doctors and physician assistants will help you and your family’s health get back on track. 

Best Eye Care Provider

David Gore, OD, PC

6727 Lea Berry Way, Haymarket

P: (703) 753-6633

W: haymarketfamilyeyecare.com

FB: @DavidGoreOD

Best Holistic Service and Alternative Medicine Provider

Mystic Flow Wellness Center

6884 Piedmont Center Plaza, Gainesville

P: (571) 284-7612

W: MysticFlowWellnessCenter.com

FB: @MysticFlowWellness

Best Orthodontist 

Khouri Orthodontics

14535 John Marshall Hwy., Ste. 111, Gainesville

P: (571) 248-4262

W: khouriortho.com

FB: @khouri.orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

Pediatricare of Nova

15195 Heathcote Blvd,, Ste. 250, Haymarket

P: (571) 222-2520

W: pediatricare.com

FB: @piedtricareofnova

Best Physical Therapy Practice TIE

Balance Physical Therapy

5300 Merchants View Square, Suite 110, Haymarket

(P): (571) 248-0232

W: balance-physicaltherapy.com

FB: @BPhysicalTherapy

When you need to get back to yourself – to regain function and improve your overall quality of life – count on Balance Physical Therapy. They offer specialized treatment for a variety of conditions and an approach that treats the entire body. Staffed by physical therapists with doctorates in the specialty, the practice is committed to ensuring your long-term health and wellness. 

Results Physical Therapy TIE

7521 Virginia Oaks Dr, Ste. 240, Gainesville

P: (703) 753-7600

W: resultsrehab.net

FB: @resultsptva

The award-winning practice of Results Physical Therapy guides patients through their rehabilitation and wellness. With their team of physical therapists who have earned their clinical doctorate of physical therapy degrees, they spread compassion and personalized care through their treatments. They specialize in various sports injuries, arthritis, and back pain. Count on Results Physical Therapy to work alongside you as you recover from physical barriers. 

Best Senior Services

Caring Senior Service of Northern Virginia

14540 John Marshall Hwy., Ste. 208, Gainesville

P: (571) 222-5050

W: caringseniorservice.com/northern-virginia

FB: @cssnorthernva

Best Pharmacy 

GainesvilleRx Pharmacy

7963 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

P: (703) 743-5603

W: GainesvilleRx.com

FB: @Gainesvillerx

Family owned and operated Gainesville Pharmacy is here for all your medicinal needs, greeting customers with smiling faces and getting prescriptions out efficiently. Their services include refills, compounding, and immunization. They offer only the most quality products and durable medical supplies. Gainesville Pharmacy’s very supportive and caring team is excited for your next visit! 

Best Equestrian Facilities 

Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center

16198 Silver Lake Rd., Haymarket

P: (703)754-6159

W: RainbowRiding.org

FB: @RainbowRiding.org

Other

Best Charitable Organization

Making Everything Good

5501 Merchants View Sq #701, Haymarket

P: (703) 576-4706

W: makingeverythinggood.org

FB: @MakingEverythingGood 

Best Dry Cleaners

Haymarket Dry Cleaners

6442 Trading Sq., Haymarket

P: (703) 753-3011

Best Sporting Goods

Haymarket Bicycles

4414 Costello Way, Haymarket

P: (703) 754-1911

W: haymarketbicycles.com

FB: @HaymarketBicycles

Best Travel Agent

I Book Travel for U

P: (703) 477-2311

E: alesia@ibooktravelforu.com

W: IBookTravelForU.com

FB: @ibooktravelforu

Pet Services

Best Pet Boarding/Day Care | Best Pet Groomer | Best Pet Training  

A Pup’s Valley 

6680 Fayette St, Haymarket

P: (703) 596-3647

W: apupsvalley.com

FB: @apupsvalley

Best Pet Sitting/Dog Walking

Meg’s Loving Pet Care

12997 Kyle Moor Pl., Bristow

P: (703) 338-3446

W: MegsLovingPetcare.com

FB: @MegsLovingPetcare

Meg’s Loving Pet Care offers their services to furry friends in Bristow, Gainesville, Haymarket, and other nearby counties. Their team of reliable caretakers specialize in pet sitting, dog walking, and cat care. Whether you’re going on vacation or a recovering patient, they’ll take care of your pet with the utmost care when you can’t. Meg’s Loving Pet Care will guarantee your pet’s happiness and comfort. 

Best Veterinarian Office

Vets to Pets

9532 Liberia Ave #810, Manassas

P: (571) 248-1145

W: vetstopets.com

FB: @vetstopetsVA

Vets to Pets truly fits with your daily schedule with its mobile pet features and virtual care, ensuring your pet’s wellness. Not only does their digital care save you a car ride to the vet, but it also keeps your pet happy in a safe, familiar environment. Pets to Vets supplies high-quality medicine with their check-ups and vaccines, giving your pet the quality treatment they deserve. 

Shopping

Best Florist

Melanie’s Florist

15111 Washington St., Ste. 101, Haymarket

P: (703) 754-7730

W: MelaniesFlorist.net

FB: @MelaniesFloristOfHaymarket

Best Gift Shop and Specialty 

Dangela Decor 

W: etsy.com/shop/DangelaDecor

FB: @dangeladecor

Looking for a gift for a family member, friend, or special someone? Dangela Decor’s gift shop has you covered with her cups for every occasion, headbands, and hand sanitizer. She offers wine glasses and water bottles with intricate designs and customizable features, with many designs for each holiday. Get your personalized cups and to-go bottles today! 

Best Jewelry | Best Women’s Clothes

Details for the Home

6590 Jefferson St, Haymarket

P: (703) 940-9251

FB: @ShopAtDetails

