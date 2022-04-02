Two unrelated crashes along Leesburg Pike in Virginia on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one driver and a total of seven people being hospitalized, according to authorities.
Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that killed one and sent three others to the hospital near Bartholomew Drive, in Sterling, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2020 Nissan Kicks was heading east on Leesburg Pike when they veered to miss a slower moving car. The driver lost control, and the Nissan went off the road and rolled over several times.
A passenger in the Nissan, identified as 23-year-old Orlando J. Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other people in the car were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation.
Hours later, Fairfax County police responded to a crash along Leesburg Pike and Colvin Run Road in Great Falls.
One person was seriously injured and is in danger of losing their life, per authorities. The identities of those involved in the crash are unknown.
An update from police at 11:15 a.m. said the four people injured remained hospitalized. Officials reopened the road between Beulah Road and Baron Cameron Avenue, which was shut down for the crash investigation, around that time as well.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.