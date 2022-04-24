The Republican Party Congressional Canvass for Virginia's 10th District will be held May 21, according to party leaders.
The local canvass is open to all registered voters in the district who affirm they will vote Republican in the November general election, GOP officials said in a news release.
Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations across the district, which spans Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties and portions of Fairfax County, Manassas City and Manassas Park. Those interested can find their polling place at vagop10.org.
The 10th Congressional District is currently represented by Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who was first elected to Congress in 2018.
Eleven Republicans are currently competing for the nomination. They are:
A ranked-choice voting system will be used in the canvass, which means voters will be required to mark and rank their preferred candidates. The candidate receiving the highest ranked score will be selected as the Republican nominee to represent the 10th District Republicans in the November election.
Links to further information on the election process, sample ballots, the candidates, candidate forums and “meet and greet” events and polling locations are available at the district GOP website, vagop10.org.
