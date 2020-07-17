exclusive

12 COVID-19 outbreaks still underway at Northern Virginia long-term care facilities

New data: Over 60% of region's virus-related deaths attributable to outbreaks

Annandale Healthcare Center

Annandale Healthcare Center on Columbia Pike in Fairfax County has had 55 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health, although the facility's parent company disputes that number. 

 Google Streetview

Twelve outbreaks of coronavirus are still in progress at long-term care facilities in Northern Virginia, and the outbreaks overall have caused more than 60% of the region's COVID-19 related deaths, according to an InsideNoVa analysis of updated data from the Virginia Department of Health. 

The health department first released facility-specific data on outbreaks on June 19. At that time, about two-thirds of the coronavirus deaths in Northern Virginia could be attributed to those outbreaks.  That percentage has dropped slightly over the past four weeks as more of the outbreaks have been closed.

However, between 60.6% and 69.6% of the region's deaths are due to the 80 outbreaks that have been reported to the Virginia Department of Health through Thursday by nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William health districts.  Those outbreaks have resulted in between 607 and 697 of the region's 1,002 deaths, based on the health department's Friday report.  The exact number of total deaths is not available because data is suppressed for facilities with between one and four deaths for privacy reasons. 

By locality, the highest percentage of deaths associated with long-term care facility outbreaks is in Loudoun, where between 83 and 89 of the 102 deaths are due to the outbreaks.  The lowest percentage is in the Prince William health district, which consists of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.  Of that district's 187 deaths, between 64 and 85 are due to long-term care facility outbreaks.

Statewide, outbreaks at long-term care facilities have resulted in 1,185 deaths, or 58.9% of the 2,013 total deaths. The data show 224 outbreaks statewide, with nearly a third, or 74, still in progress. In its daily update Friday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said there are 562 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently being treated in licensed nursing facilities.

The overall number of cases associated with the outbreaks in Northern Virginia through Friday, about 3,350, is less than 10% of the region's 34,600 positive cases, demonstrating the high fatality rate at the long-term care facilities.

The health department's data show that the deadliest outbreak in the region - and the state - was at Annandale Healthcare Center, 6700 Columbia Pike in Fairfax County, which reported 156 positive cases and 55 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of deaths was four more than reported in the first release of the data June 19. 

Fred Strattman, a spokesman for CommuniCare, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based company that owns the Annandale facility, told InsideNoVa in an email that the facility only had 31 coronavirus-related deaths and has reached out to the Virginia Department of Health to correct the number. 

"I don’t know why it has not been corrected at this time," Strattman said. 

He added that one reason the facility had so many deaths was probably because it has an in-house dialysis unit, which means a larger portion of its residents fall into high-risk categories.

"There is data to suggest that it affects people with underlying health conditions, and those with compromised immune systems," he said. "Additionally, dialysis patients cannot be isolated the same way as other residents for the simple reason that they have be transported to dialysis three times a week.  That gives them a higher risk of exposure."

The next highest number of deaths in the state, 49, was reported at Canterbury Health and Rehab in the Richmond suburbs of Henrico County. Nine other facilities in Northern Virginia have had at least 20 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the health department data:

  • Leewood Healthcare Center, Fairfax, 35 deaths.
  • Birmingham Green, Manassas, 33
  • Regency Care of Arlington, 30
  • Cherrydale Health & Rehabilitation Center, Arlington, 28
  • The Virginian Retirement Community, Fairfax, 26
  • Dulles Health & Rehab, Fairfax, 22
  • Burke Health Care Center, Fairfax, 21
  • Potomac Falls Health and Rehab Center, Loudoun, 21
  • Greenspring Village Assisted Living, Fairfax, 20

All of those outbreaks are either marked as closed or pending closure by the health department, which means no new cases have been reported within the past 28 days.   

The health department's Friday update included five outbreaks that were not listed in the initial June 19 report, including second outbreaks at two facilities:

  • Goodwin House, Alexandria, which was reported June 30. So far, 14 cases and no deaths have been reported.
  • A second outbreak at Leewood Health Care Center, which was reported May 28 but is now closed.  Nine cases and between one and four deaths were associated with this outbreak.
  • A second outbreak at the Fairfax at Belvoir Woods in Fairfax, which was reported July 14 and has caused 16 cases and no deaths.  
  • Two Loudoun County outbreaks that were reported to the health department April 23 but not included in the department's initial release: Ashleigh at Lansdowne (31 cases and nine deaths) and Poet's Walk (29 cases and six deaths).

The region's 12 outbreaks that are still in progress, according to the state health department are: 

  • Goodwin House in Alexandria
  • Sunrise of Arlington
  • Arbor Terrace at Herndon
  • Fairfax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
  • Harmony at Spring Hill in Fairfax
  • Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
  • Spring Hills Mount Vernon
  • Sunrise of Hunter Mill in Fairfax
  • Sylvestery of Vinson Hall
  • The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods 
  • Ashby Ponds in Loudoun
  • Envoy of Woodbridge in Prince William  

All other outbreaks listed in the chart below are either closed or pending closure, according to the Health Department.

Long-term care facility COVID-19 outbreaks in Northern Virginia

Data as of July 16, 2020, as reported by the Virginia Health Department on July 17, 2020.  

* - data suppressed for privacy reasons because facility has between 1 and 4 positive cases or 1 and 4 deaths.   

Health District Facility Cases Deaths
Alexandria Envoy of Alexandria 56 10
Goodwin House - Alexandria 14 0
Hermitage in Northern Virginia 30 5
Silverado 30 9
Sunrise of Alexandria 21 *
The Fountains at Washington House 27 *
Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center 40 *
TOTAL 218 27-36
Pct. of total for health district 8.60% 48.2%-64.3%
Arlington Brookdale Assisted Living 49 10
Cherrydale Health & Rehabilitation Center 144 28
Culpepper Garden * 0
Manor Care Health Services - Arlington 86 19
Regency Care of Arlington 137 30
Sunrise at Bluemont Park 16 *
Sunrise of Arlington 21 *
The Jefferson 38 9
TOTAL 491 98-104
Pct. of total for health district 18.20% 72.6%-77%
Fairfax Aarondale Retirement and Assisted Living Community * 0
Annandale Healthcare Center 156 55
Arbor Terrace at Herndon 5 *
Arbor Terrace Memory Care 19 8
Arden Courts of Annandale 13 5
Arden Courts of Fair Oaks 5 *
Arleigh Burke Pavilion 46 7
Bright View Woodburn 29 10
Brightview of Great Falls 7 *
Burke Health Care Center 129 21
Chesterbrook Residences 31 7
Dulles Health & Rehab 101 22
Fairfax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 71 14
Gardens at Fair Oaks 14 *
Goodwin House - Bailey's Crossroads 28 *
Great Falls Assisted Living 19 6
Greenspring Village Assisted Living 68 20
Harmony at Chantilly 19 *
Harmony at Spring Hill * 0
Heatherwood Retirement Community 50 11
Hunter's Woods at Trails Edge 10 *
Iliff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 78 12
Larmax Homes 17 *
Leewood Healthcare Center 9 *
Leewood Healthcare Center 114 35
ManorCare Health Services-Alexandria 79 7
ManorCare Health Services-Fair Oaks 136 13
Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 79 15
Powhatan Nursing Home * 0
Renaissance of Annandale 27 *
Spring Hills Mount Vernon * 0
Stevenson's Place * 0
Sunrise Assisted Living of McLean 59 14
Sunrise at Mount Vernon 16 *
Sunrise of Hunter Mill * 0
Sunrise of Springfield 22 *
Sylvestery of Vinson Hall 8 0
Tall Oaks 47 11
The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods 11 *
The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods 16 0
The Kensington Falls Church 26 *
The Lincolnian 26 *
The Virginian Retirement Community 141 26
Tysons Woods Assisted Living 10 *
TOTAL 1,741 335-383
Pct. of total for health district 11.70% 64.2%-73.4%
Loudoun Ashby Ponds 62 10
Ashleigh at Lansdowne 31 9
Atria Sterling 19 *
Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehab 90 14
Johnson Center at Falcons Landing 71 6
Poet's Walk - A Spring Hill Memory Care Community 29 6
Potomac Falls Health and Rehab Center 86 21
Sunrise at Countryside 14 5
Tribute at One Loudoun 48 10
Waltonwood at Ashburn 9 *
TOTAL 459 83-89
Pct. of total for health district 10% 81.4%-87.3%
Prince William Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor 22 9
Birmingham Green 132 33
Envoy of Woodbridge 72 *
Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation 67 9
Harbor Chase 14 6
Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation 8 *
Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center 11 *
Potomac Place 28 *
Tribute at the Glen 9 *
Westminster at Lake Ridge 27 *
Willow Oaks Assisted Living at Birmingham Green 28 *
TOTAL 418 64-85
Pct. of total for health district 4.10% 34.2%-45.5%

