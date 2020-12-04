The numbers are not as staggering as they were in the spring, but long-term care facilities in Northern Virginia are starting to see an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks again.

The Virginia Department of Health's weekly report on outbreaks in the facilities shows 13 that have been reported since Oct. 1 and are still listed as "in progress" at nursing homes and assisted-living centers in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the city of Alexandria. Of those, 10 have been reported to the Virginia Department of Health since Nov. 1.

A confirmed outbreak in a long-term care facility is defined by the health department as two or more confirmed cases of illness, with onset dates within one incubation period, or 14 days.

Of the current outbreaks, the largest is at the Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg. That facility has reported 31 cases among patients and/or staff and between one and four deaths related to COVID-19, according to the latest VDH data. The state health department suppresses the number of deaths for privacy reasons if there are fewer than five in any one facility.

Tracy Connell, public relations and crisis communications officer for Inova, said the first 10 positive residents were identified Nov. 12 as part of the facility's ongoing COVID-19 test protocols. They were the first to test positive since the pandemic began.

As of Dec. 3, the facility had 31 residents and seven employees who have tested positive, Connell said. Ten residents have recovered.

"Safety, quality and excellence are core to Inova, and our primary focus right now is supporting our residents and team members," she added. "We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with Health Department officials to prevent further spread."

Connell said all visitation and admissions to the facility have been suspended. All team members and residents have been tested and will continue to be retested according to guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, she added.

Two other new outbreaks in recent weeks have resulted in more than 20 cases each, according to the health department data: Sunrise Braddock Glen in Fairfax, with 27 cases and Burke Healthcare Center in Fairfax, with 25 cases. Neither of those facilities has reported any deaths due to the outbreaks.

The overall numbers are still far less than the region experienced during the spring, when 80 facilities reported outbreaks, resulting in over 500 deaths related to the virus.

Statewide, however, the number of positive cases at nursing homes continues to rise, with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reporting 1,405 cases on Friday morning, the most since it began providing the data June 23. A month ago, that number was only 684.

Meanwhile, the overall number of coronavirus cases reported in Virginia and Northern Virginia continues to creep back up following a lull earlier in the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,877 new cases statewide on Friday, following 2,033 on Thursday. The state's current seven-day average of new cases is now 2,419.4. That's down slightly from a week ago but up 20% in the past two weeks. The average peaked Sunday at 2,592.3.

In Northern Virginia, 682 new cases were reported Friday, following 608 on Thursday. The region's seven-day average is 691, down from its peak of 815.7 reached Sunday.

The Northwest region of the state set another new high seven-day average caseload of 455.9 on Friday. Other regions of the state have seen their averages stabilize or fall slightly over the past week.

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have also stabilized the past two days since hitting a record Wednesday of 1,860 patients. As of Friday, 1,854 were hospitalized, the healthcare association reported. Of those, 507 were in Northern Virginia, down from 521 on Thursday but still the most since early June. The region's hospitalizations peaked April 30 at 808.

With fewer diagnostic test results being reported due to the Thanksgiving holiday, average positivity rates are rising rapidly statewide and across the region. The current statewide seven-day average rate of 9.5% is the highest since June 3.

The state reported a total for 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday combined. Of those, 11 were in Northern Virginia: six in Loudoun County, four in Alexandria and one in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 682 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,877 new cases, 13 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 25,623 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 77,165 cases, 1,299 deaths

Statewide: 247,380 cases, 4,160 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.39 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.91 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,854 (up from 1,853 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,860 reached Dec. 2.

Patients in ICU: 413 (up from 411 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 24,998 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,405 (up from 1,328 the previous day and most since at least June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.