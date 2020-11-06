A new $15 million hotel is open in Manassas, and city officials hope it will be a boon for the city’s local business and tourism landscape.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 98-room Tru by Hilton was held Oct. 28. Built by Manassas Gateway Hotel LLC under the new “Tru” Hilton brand, the hotel received a series of tax incentives from the city and state. The hotel is on Gateway Boulevard near Godwin Drive, part of the new Landing at Cannon Branch mixed-use development. Manassas Gateway bought the property from the city for $1.18 million last year.
Hilton describes the “Tru by” brand as its new “midscale brand” that “caters to the millennial traveler for both business and leisure travel.”
At the ribbon-cutting, Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish II said, “Tru is the perfect addition to the largest mixed-use development in the city’s history and reinforces the sense of place to which we aspire. This new hotel will serve the state’s busiest general aviation airport, some of Virginia’s largest corporations, and many of the commonwealth’s most significant historical, arts, and leisure attractions.”
About $350,000 from the land sale was set aside by the city for a tax rebate to help the company with operating costs and expenses over the project’s first three years, but Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small said the final amount rebated was expected to be lower than the $350,000. Additionally, the Economic Development Authority gave Manassas Gateway a $10,000 cash grant to offset permitting costs.
Finally, the hotel received an incentive through the state’s Tourism Development Finance Program, which uses state and city sales tax money to help pay down the debt service on the hotel. The value of that won’t be determined until the hotel’s revenues are known.
“It’s not a big number,” Small told InsideNoVa. “Not when you compare it to the revenues we’re going to get off both the real estate taxes and the lodging tax.”
The city’s lodging tax revenues have taken a significant fall this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing both business and leisure travel. Small said the hotel was opening in “very challenging times” but said early feedback from the hotel was positive.
In the long-run, though, the city’s economic development authority hopes the hotel’s location will be attractive to business travelers. When the project was announced, the city said it was expected to create 35 jobs and spur $2.8 million in annual economic impact. With the pandemic, officials say they’ll have to wait to see how that number holds up.
Work began in 2016 on the Landing at Cannon Branch, a public-private partnership between Manassas and Buchanan Partners, a developer based in Gaithersburg, Md. The first phase is finished, and when everything is completed, the project is expected to add 270 new townhomes to the area.
Small said the hotel’s location near Manassas Airport, downtown and the Micron plant, as well as other large employers, should make it attractive. “The bottom line is the location of that hotel, where there’s not a similar hotel to it, is a real benefit.”
