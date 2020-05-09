An 18-year-old Ashburn man is charged in connection with a stabbing Friday night in the 21800 block of Blossom Hill Terrace in Ashburn, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies responded to the area shortly after 9:15 p.m., the office said, and found that three men had been assaulted and stabbed during an altercation. The victims were all taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the victims were treated and released; the third victim remains hospitalized, according to a news release.
The suspect, Erick A. Joya-Morales, fled the scene but was later apprehended by deputies searching the area. He was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
The incident revolved around a prior dispute between some of those involved in the altercation. The case remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Joya- Morales is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
