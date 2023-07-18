An 18-year-old man died after a Tuesday morning shooting in the Rippon area of Woodbridge.
Police were called just after 1 a.m., where they learned the victim and a juvenile acquaintance were in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane when the victim was shot.
"After the shooting, the acquaintance contacted police to report his friend had been shot before disconnecting and leaving the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers initially responded and checked the area unable to locate a crime scene or anyone involved.
While officers were investigating, the victim and acquaintance arrived at a hospital in another jurisdiction.
The victim was flown to a trauma center where he died from his injuries later this morning. Police have not released his name pending notification of a next-of-kin.
The acquaintance was not injured. The shooting does not appear to be random, Perok said.
Detectives are following up on leads as the investigate what led to the shooting and are requesting anyone with information to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.