Villagio Hospitality Group, which owns 2 Silos Brewing Co., is planning a $25 million expansion of its beer-making capacity plus a boutique hotel at its expansive Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the sale of 5.65 acres at Innovation Park to Patriot Property Group LLC for $1.5 million.
The company plans to use the property, which is next to the existing Farm Brew Live, to develop a 21,000-square-foot canning and distilling facility and a 60-room boutique hotel.
“We’re excited about this project,” said Marcus Silva, president of Villagio Hospitality Group, which owns Farm Brew Live.
Patriot Property Group LLC is a subsidiary of Silva Holdings LLC, which is an affiliated company of Villagio.
Silva said the project represents about $25 million of investment over the next two-and-a-half years.
The county has supported development of the property since 2016, when it first sold 6.5 acres and the Thomasson Barn for the Farm Brew Live development. The development, a 12-acre campus with restaurants, the brewery and an outdoor music stage, opened in 2017.
The county sold an additional 3.5 acres in 2018 in a deal that included an option for an additional 2.96 acres at $5 per square foot. The sale approved Tuesday includes the optioned property and an additional 2.69 acres at $7 per square foot.
Farm Brew Live attracts an average of 34,000 people each month in peak season, Silva said. Those numbers are expected to grow to 50,000 as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently constructed Brentsville Hall event center opens, Silva added.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, whose Brentsville District includes the property, said the campus has been “such a success story.”
“I can’t think of a better use for this parcel of land,” she said.
The company plans to construct the canning and brewing facility to expand the existing brewery’s capacity. It also plans a 5,000-square-foot “Rickhouse” that could be leased for aging whiskey. Silva said a company separate from 2 Silos will operate the distillery.
The hotel will have 52 standard rooms, eight deluxe suites, a coffee shop and a rooftop bar.
Site plan approval for the development will fall under the county’s Innovation Architectural Review Board.
The new development is expected to create 29 jobs in the hospitality and tourism industry.
The project is expected to produce about $4.3 million in new county tax revenue over the next 10 years.
“2 Silos and The Black Sheep [Restaurant] and everything else has been a wonderful addition to Prince William County,” said Board Chair Ann Wheeler. “It’s a wonderful site and this will be a wonderful addition.”
