Loudoun County native Michael Brennan tees off Thursday morning in the renowned U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
Brennan, a 2019 graduate of Tuscarora High School in Leesburg and the reigning ACC Player of the Year out of Wake Forest, clinched his spot for the U.S. Open just last week with a remarkable up-and-down at tournament qualifier at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland. (Check it out here.)
Brennan attended golf instructor Scott Seville's camps at River Creek Country Club as a kid.
"I’ve known the Brennan family for nearly 15 years. Mikey has always been mature beyond his years," Seville, the director of player development at River Creek, told InsideNoVa. "'Mikey the All-American golfer' is outweighed by 'Mikey the human being.' He shows a genuine interest in everyone he meets”
On Tuesday, Brennan played a practice round with three of the best in the game: Ricky Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith. The round made headlines thanks, in part, to a 2012 photo featuring Brennan dressed as Fowler for Halloween.
Fowler ended up signing the photo for the 9-year-old Brennan and predicted the two would play a practice round at the 2025 U.S. Open, according to GolfWeek.com.
It looks like Brennan arrived a little early.
2012: Dresses up like Rickie Fowler for Halloween2023: Tees it up with Rickie Fowler at U.S. OpenMichael Brennan lives out a dream playing a practice round foreshadowed years ago by a message from @RickieFowler. pic.twitter.com/xchPvyOFFT— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2023
