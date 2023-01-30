Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition.
Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end.
“We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford.
The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would offer up to 220 market-rate multifamily units and 60 single-family attached units, which would be either townhouses or two-over-two units.
“It’s going to make our Main Street look great,” said Town Council member Brian Fields.
The complex would be between 17679 and 17733 Main St. and 17740 Fraley Blvd.
Dumfries Purchaser LLC, which is headquartered in Bethesda, Md., purchased the 18 parcels totaling 10.39 acres from Dumfries Development Group LLC for $9.75 million in August.
The company, which is partnering with Audeo for the development, submitted an application Dec. 23 asking the Town Council to amend the conditions of a 2021 rezoning to allow the project.
The 2021 rezoning changed the property designation from residential to planned mixed-use district for the First Town Center, a proposed 317-unit housing complex with 18,700 square feet of commercial uses. The project never took off, and the property was sold.
“As this property has lain dormant, it has been one of the biggest questions about our Main Street,” said Mayor Derrick Wood.
Dumfries Purchaser needs to change the conditions of that rezoning to increase the residential density from 8 and 15 units per acre to 19 and 30 units per acre and raise the allowed building height from 35 to 65 feet.
The multifamily complex would be a five-story building and the townhouses would be four stories.
“This proposal constitutes a financially viable and market supported project that the Applicant believes will contribute greatly to the Town’s range of housing options, increase its tax base, and provide a high-end development project that furthers the Town’s future vision for a more beautiful and livelier Main Street,” the application says.
The project has no associated road improvements and will be served by a single entrance off U.S. 1. It also includes a pool, pool house and public terrace along Main Street.
The Town Council has not scheduled a public hearing on the project.
The area cannot handle any extra traffic as is. ALL residential development should stop until they work on getting metro down in this area.
This is exactly what Dumfries doesn't need. They are proposing 4-floor townhomes? I guess senior citizens and disabled people need not apply.
