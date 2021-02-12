Forty-four teachers have been nominated by school staff and parents to be recognized as this year’s Prince William County Teacher of the Year, and seven principals have been nominated for the county school system’s Principal of the Year award.

Teacher nomination applications are evaluated based on award criteria, including the teacher’s ability to instill in students a desire to learn and achieve, understand the individual needs of students, and demonstrate a thorough knowledge of subject matter, and to share it effectively with students, the school system said

Criteria for selection of the Principal of the Year include the ability to manage effectively, demonstrate and encourage creativity and innovation, foster cooperation between the school and the community, encourage team spirit, demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment, and continue to play an active role in the classroom

Nominees as well as educators who received their National Board Certification will be honored by the Prince William County School Board and superintendent at a reception at Unity Reed High School in March, which may be held virtually.

Nominees for Teacher of the Year are: 

  • Kristi Abram, T. Clay Wood Elementary School

  • Stephanie Brown, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

  • Ginger Budd-Gaspar, Fred M. Lynn Middle School

  • Megan Buzzard, Victory Elementary School

  • Lisa Cahill, Benton Middle School

  • Cheryl Clarke, Osbourn Park High School

  • Elizabeth Cudd, Antietam Elementary School

  • Jamie Dziuba, Fred M. Lynn Middle School

  • Jennifer Ellis, Bull Run Middle School

  • Caitlin Farrell, Rippon Middle School

  • Jessica Finch, Marsteller Middle School

  • Danielle Fink, Rockledge Elementary School

  • Samantha Golnek, Potomac High School

  • Andrew Grupp, Fred M. Lynn Middle School

  • Joy Hill, Battlefield High School

  • Jessica Hruska, Unity Reed High School

  • Rabah Issa, Saunders Middle School

  • Kimberly Jenkins, Pattie Elementary School

  • Marla Kozlak, Bel Air Elementary School

  • Lindsay Kraus, Gainesville Middle School

  • Jessica LoPresti, Battlefield High School

  • Siobhan Lyles, Mary Williams Elementary School

  • Lauren Maula, Battlefield High School

  • Kelly McCann, Forest Park High School

  • Gregory McKenzie, Patriot High School

  • Erin Merrill, Pennington Traditional School

  • Stephanie Mumford, Pattie Elementary School

  • Jennifer Nichols, Covington-Harper Elementary School

  • Patricia Oddi, Freedom High School

  • Marieann Ramirez, Chris Yung Elementary School

  • Marc Romano, Bull Run Middle School

  • Rosa Rosas, Bel Air Elementary School

  • Matthew Schaffer, Fred M. Lynn Middle School

  • Keith Schubert, Graham Park Middle School

  • Sarah Senio, Signal Hill Elementary School

  • Wendy Sherbert, Mountain View Elementary School

  • Ashli Sims, Antietam Elementary School

  • Victoria Smith, Independence Nontraditional School

  • Wendee Sukanovich, Enterprise Elementary School

  • Elizabeth Summers, Fred M. Lynn Middle School

  • Saburnia Thistle, Mountain View Elementary School

  • Timothy Vaughan, Marsteller Middle School

  • Sean Ward, Antietam Elementary School

  • Dawn Williams, King Elementary School

Nominees for Principal of the Year are: 

  • Mark Boyd, Vaughan Elementary School

  • Mary Jane Boynton, Parkside Middle School

  • Richard Nichols, Unity Reed High School

  • Matthew Phythian, Bull Run Middle School

  • Amy Schott, Rockledge Elementary School

  • Julie Svendsen, West Gate Elementary School

  • Eric Worcester, The Nokesville School

