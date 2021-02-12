Forty-four teachers have been nominated by school staff and parents to be recognized as this year’s Prince William County Teacher of the Year, and seven principals have been nominated for the county school system’s Principal of the Year award.
Teacher nomination applications are evaluated based on award criteria, including the teacher’s ability to instill in students a desire to learn and achieve, understand the individual needs of students, and demonstrate a thorough knowledge of subject matter, and to share it effectively with students, the school system said
Criteria for selection of the Principal of the Year include the ability to manage effectively, demonstrate and encourage creativity and innovation, foster cooperation between the school and the community, encourage team spirit, demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment, and continue to play an active role in the classroom
Nominees as well as educators who received their National Board Certification will be honored by the Prince William County School Board and superintendent at a reception at Unity Reed High School in March, which may be held virtually.
Nominees for Teacher of the Year are:
Kristi Abram, T. Clay Wood Elementary School
Stephanie Brown, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Ginger Budd-Gaspar, Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Megan Buzzard, Victory Elementary School
Lisa Cahill, Benton Middle School
Cheryl Clarke, Osbourn Park High School
Elizabeth Cudd, Antietam Elementary School
Jamie Dziuba, Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Jennifer Ellis, Bull Run Middle School
Caitlin Farrell, Rippon Middle School
Jessica Finch, Marsteller Middle School
Danielle Fink, Rockledge Elementary School
Samantha Golnek, Potomac High School
Andrew Grupp, Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Joy Hill, Battlefield High School
Jessica Hruska, Unity Reed High School
Rabah Issa, Saunders Middle School
Kimberly Jenkins, Pattie Elementary School
Marla Kozlak, Bel Air Elementary School
Lindsay Kraus, Gainesville Middle School
Jessica LoPresti, Battlefield High School
Siobhan Lyles, Mary Williams Elementary School
Lauren Maula, Battlefield High School
Kelly McCann, Forest Park High School
Gregory McKenzie, Patriot High School
Erin Merrill, Pennington Traditional School
Stephanie Mumford, Pattie Elementary School
Jennifer Nichols, Covington-Harper Elementary School
Patricia Oddi, Freedom High School
Marieann Ramirez, Chris Yung Elementary School
Marc Romano, Bull Run Middle School
Rosa Rosas, Bel Air Elementary School
Matthew Schaffer, Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Keith Schubert, Graham Park Middle School
Sarah Senio, Signal Hill Elementary School
Wendy Sherbert, Mountain View Elementary School
Ashli Sims, Antietam Elementary School
Victoria Smith, Independence Nontraditional School
Wendee Sukanovich, Enterprise Elementary School
Elizabeth Summers, Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Saburnia Thistle, Mountain View Elementary School
Timothy Vaughan, Marsteller Middle School
Sean Ward, Antietam Elementary School
Dawn Williams, King Elementary School
Nominees for Principal of the Year are:
Mark Boyd, Vaughan Elementary School
Mary Jane Boynton, Parkside Middle School
Richard Nichols, Unity Reed High School
Matthew Phythian, Bull Run Middle School
Amy Schott, Rockledge Elementary School
Julie Svendsen, West Gate Elementary School
Eric Worcester, The Nokesville School
