A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972.
Earnie Porta, Occoquan mayor, recounted the massive rainfall, with 10 to 14 inches over broad areas of Northern Virginia, that submerged Mill Street and destroyed the one-lane bridge that brought traffic into town, where the footbridge now stands.
Officials on June 21, 1972, and through the evening evacuated the entire town to several nearby volunteer fire stations, Porta said. The Potomac News, the daily local newspaper, wrote of the loss of the Route 123 bridge, accompanied by dramatic images of its destruction.
“Disintegrating piece by piece, the newspaper accounted how it finally gave way at 10:30 a.m. on June 22,” Porta said. “Some of the most dramatic photographs we have in the Occoquan Historical Society's Millhouse Museum collection include photographs of the destruction of the bridge.”
Occoquan commissioned Taylor Rood, a blacksmith artist with Platinum Star Forge in Madison County, to create an artwork from one of the remaining bridge I-beams that had been pulled from the river and kept under the museum all these years. The 9-foot sculpture represents the twisted bridge and the rising of the water that created lasting change on this small riverside town.
Porta said the flood was a seminal event in the town’s history, one that changed its trajectory.
“Prior to its arrival, Occoquan had most of the types of businesses that were associated with a traditional American small town: grocery and hardware stores, banks, family-run restaurants, doctor’s offices and funeral homes, but the damage from Agnes was too much for many of them,” Porta added. “It was from that point forward that Occoquan started to remake itself into the eclectic mix of residences, restaurants, shops and historic sites that it is today.”
