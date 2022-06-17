The Greater Washington Partnership this week unveiled its Regional Blueprint for Inclusive Growth, a 10-year roadmap that aims to close equity gaps and make the region from Baltimore to Richmond the most inclusive in the country.
According to the 136-page blueprint, the Baltimore to Richmond region is the third-largest economy in the U.S. and seventh largest in the world. The document focuses on six priority pillars: education, health equity, infrastructure, workforce, access to capital, and affordable housing. It details issues and recommendations to improve each pillar.
Some recommendations include frequent all-day public transit, increasing digital connectivity, early career exposure, increased access to healthy foods and continuing education benefits for employees.
Jason Wright, president of the Washington Commanders, co-chairs the Greater Washington Partnership's Inclusive Growth Strategy Council, which was founded in 2021.
"There's $50 billion in GDP at stake; if we close equity gaps, that's what happens to the economy," Wright said.
And minorities would not be the only people to benefit from a more robust economy, Wright added.
"And as I've said before, that's not one color–that's not just black and brown,” he said. “That's black, brown, green, yellow, purple, burgundy and gold. It's everybody."
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts in Middleburg, also co-chairs the council. She used the importance of the affordable housing pillar and how it directly affects her business as an example for why the blueprint is essential to the economy.
"I can get more employees if people could live in the areas in which I could employ them," Johnson said.
"It will take a super-region, the third-largest economy in the country, to make good on our promise to help everyone have the opportunity not just to survive but to thrive,” Johnson said.
Wright told InsideNova it's critical for the region to achieve all six pillars.
"It truly has to be a cross-functional effort and a cross-sector effort to get this done,” he said. “These things play off one another, and they have to be working in sync."
When asked what pillar is the most important to him, Wright said the workforce. He said the Washington Commanders have been working to embrace inclusive hiring.
"We have already established the most diverse leadership team, and that took less than a year's time,” he said. “And that will benefit us as we look at who we have as suppliers. We already did this last year. We brought in 12 new local food vendors to staff our concessions. They're across Virginia, Prince George's County, and some from D.C. as well. That's what happens when you staff a diverse leadership team.”
