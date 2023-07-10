After nine sausages embedded with fishhooks were found in an area frequented by dogs and other animals, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
The AWLA also repeated its request for residents to check footage from security cameras in hopes of identifying the culprit.
Attempting to maim or kill fowl or animals is a Class 1 Misdemeanor which can carry a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, according to state law.
The reward is being funded by an individual donor, according to the AWLA.
Last week, a person walking a dog in the area of Duke Street and Ingram Street around 9:30 a.m. found what appeared to be a piece of sausage with a fishhook in it.
After reporting the incident to Animal Services, officers arrived, canvassed the area and found a total of nine pieces of sausage with fishhooks embedded in them.
Alexandria dog owners are concerned after pieces of sausage were found with fishhooks in them. (Courtesy Animal Welfare League of Alexandria)
Though an investigation is still ongoing, AWLA’s chief of Animal Services Tony Rankin attributes the act to a “hatred of animals” or just plain evil.
“It’s no question that whoever put this out had every intention of trying to harm animals,” Rankin said, noting that the threat of harm exists not only for domesticated dogs but for wildlife such as foxes, opossums and raccoons.
“There’s really just no justification for this,” he said.
The AWLA is asking anyone in the vicinity with security camera footage — such as Ring camera recordings — to review and report any findings to the league at 703-746-6000 or animalservices@alexandriaanimals.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.