Republicans will hit the polls next week to pick a nominee in the newly-configured 7th Congressional District. Six candidates will be on the ballot June 21 seeking the party nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.
Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia.
It now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties. It also includes about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
In Prince William, areas generally east of Hoadly Road and Independent Hill are in the 7th District.
State law does not require voters to register by party affiliation, so anyone who lives in the district can vote in the primary.
Spanberger lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, and the reconfigured districts put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman. However, congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.
The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics rated the 7th District race as leaning Democratic. However, The Cook Political Report rated the race as a toss-up.
Across two party-run straw polls in the past month, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega was a clear front-runner, with an average of 47.4% of voters, with 9.41% undecided.
Yesli Vega
Vega, who was first elected in 2019 to represent the Coles District on the county board, is a Prince William sheriff’s deputy and former county police officer. She previously served in the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments.
Vega has received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and former Prince William County Board Chair Corey Stewart.
Vega recently said the district needs a leader who is “going to fight against the radical left’s agenda.”
On her website, Vega says Congress is a check and balance on other branches of government. She decries the “Biden-Pelosi record of skyrocketing inflation, rising crime, open borders, foreign policy blunders, and the lowering of educational standards must be checked.”
“[I]t’s going to require real leaders in Washington, not career politicians or those beholden to special interests, who will put their foot down and put their country first to hold the Democrats in Washington accountable,” her website says.
Vega has called for reducing the national debt, increasing domestic oil production and limiting government spending.
“Virginians are sick and tired of sky-rocketing gas prices and cost of living and they are tired of the drugs and rampant crime due to Biden’s Southern border crisis,” she said in a recent press release. “We’re seeing this kind of momentum all across the district, including a massive wave of support from former and currently elected leaders.”
Derrick Anderson
Spotsylvania County attorney Derrick Anderson, a U.S. Special Forces veteran, has an average of 16.5% across the two polls for second place.
Anderson has a degree in political science from Virginia Tech and received his juris doctor from Georgetown University.
He served in Afghanistan, Iraq and throughout the Middle East as a Green Beret. He also worked in the Office of National Drug Control Policy during the Trump Administration.
Anderson has been endorsed by Hung Cao, the Republican nominee in the 10th District.
Anderson, who has no prior political experience, has said he entered the race after watching the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“This district is my home,” Anderson said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “My entire family still lives in Spotsylvania County, the place I was raised, the place that shaped me into the person I am today.”
The Times-Dispatch reported Anderson is “running to guarantee an end to the extreme agenda of Democrats in Washington,” and that he declared, “Abigail Spanberger can no longer represent the people who raised me.”
Bryce Reeves
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who is in his third term representing the 17th District, was third across the two polls with an average of 15.5%.
Prior to redistricting, his state district covered part of Albemarle, Culpeper, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties, and all of Orange County and Fredericksburg.
Reeves, a former Prince William narcotics detective and U.S. Army veteran, also unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017.
On his website, Reeves says that “the America that Bryce’s mom and family loved is fading away” because “Joe Biden and the radical left are pushing us to the brink.”
Reeves supports requiring photo identification for voting, stronger stances on China, strengthening the military and advocating “against Critical Race Theory and the toxic culture that the left is pushing on our children.”
Reeves also calls for cutting government spending.
“I will bring fiscal responsibility back to the government and rein in policies that are causing higher costs of living,” Reeves’ website says. “At some point the debt will be due and I refuse to keep kicking the can down to the next generation.”
Crystal Vanuch
Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch is in her first term representing the Rock Hill District, which covers a western central part of the county.
Vanuch, who has twice been selected by her fellow board members to serve as chair, received an average of 8% over the two polls.
Vanuch, who was born in Prince William and whose father was a county police officer, previously served four years on the Stafford Planning Commission. She graduated from Virginia Wesleyan University with a degree in business. She owns and operates a public affairs firm.
Vanuch’s website says that, if elected, she will “stop the Biden-Pelosi-Spanberger liberal agenda” and fight for Virginians.
Vanuch says inflation is driven by higher taxes and government spending, which she would fight to curtail in Congress. She highlights efforts to keep school resource officers in Stafford schools and to support teachers through “substantial pay raises.”
On veterans, Vaunch says the Department of Veterans Affairs needs many improvements to allow better access to health care and services.
“We must do more to better serve those who have served our country,” her website says. “We have a responsibility to protect those who protected us, and I will never stop making veterans’ issues a major priority.”
Gina Ciarcia
Gina Ciarcia, a history teacher at Dominion Christian School, received an average of 6.2% in the polls.
Ciarcia, a native of Onslow County, N.C., moved to the area in 2017. She lives in Dumfries and has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oral Roberts University. She unsuccessfully challenged Del. Candi King for the 2nd District seat in the House of Delegates last fall.
Ciarcia supports school choice, which would allow parents to direct tax dollars and send their child to the school of their choice. She also opposes Critical Race Theory and “other politically charged agendas” in schools.
Ciarcia’s website calls for increased funding for law enforcement training and salaries, cutting taxes on military pensions, reducing government spending and supporting the rights of gun owners.
“The right to bear arms is an essential element of maintaining our life, liberty, and property,” she says.
David Ross
Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross is in his third four-year term representing the Courtland District, which covers the northwestern part of the county near Fredericksburg.
Ross received an average of 1.7% in the polls.
Ross, a native of Oakland, Iowa, has a bachelor’s in finance from Iowa State University and a master’s in systems management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.
Ross is a retired U.S. Marine aviator and, since 2008, has worked as a program manager in the software development field.
Ross’ website says Congress needs a balanced budget, to pass appropriation bills “at the appropriate time” and “remove federal overreach.” He says these measures will keep taxes low.
“Those in power today have shown their ineptitude, and it is time to clean house,” his website says.
On health care, Ross says that he wants to protect doctors’ rights because “The cancel culture phenomenon is restricting doctors’ abilities to share critical information with their peers.” He opposes any type of federal vaccine or mask mandate related to COVID-19.
Ross says the COVID-19 vaccine should be promoted and “it is my prayer that people are smart enough to make the medical decision for themselves and not be ordered to.”
Ross also supports constitutional carry, which would allow people to carry guns, concealed or openly, without a permit.
