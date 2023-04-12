An 8-year-old girl critically injured when she was hit by a car Monday in Lake Ridge is showing signs of improvement, a family friend said in a GoFundMe established for her family.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. on Nutmeg Court off Cotton Mill Drive. The driver remained at the scene and no charges have so far been placed, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The victim was originally taken to a nearby hospital, then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
“Jordynn is a beautiful, thriving 8 years young sweet soul, who was involved in a tragic accident while playing in front of her home on April 10th,” the GoFundMe reads. “She has suffered multiple broken ribs, a broken pelvic bone, brain bleeding and swelling/pressure in the brain.”
In an update Wednesday, organizer Crystal Miller wrote that Jordynn’s blood pressure had stabilized and she showed some reflexive movements.
“She still has a VERY long way to go, and is still considered critical, but we are tremendously grateful for the smallest positive signs,” Miller wrote. “Please keep those prayers coming strong! We all love you sweet girl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.