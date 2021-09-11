InsideNoVa asked readers on Facebook to submit their 9/11 memories. This is a lightly edited selection of some of their powerful stories from that tragic day 20 years ago.
Children stuck between river and a highway
On the day of the attack, I went in search of my wife, Brenda, in the North Parking Lot rally area (she worked in the Pentagon on the opposite side from the crash). Luckily, I found her, but no one was allowed to leave because of concern another hijacked plane was inbound.
We were in the park just east of where the children from the Pentagon Daycare Center had been evacuated. ... Several of us grabbed the children, some still in cribs that had been relocated there from the daycare, and carried them across the George Washington Parkway, climbing over the guardrail in the highway’s median, until we reached the banks of the Potomac River. That was as far as we could flee.
No inbound plane materialized, but now these 15 or 20 children, ages 1 through about 5, were stuck between a river and a highway. While my wife and her co-workers, along with the daycare staff, cared for the children on the narrow strip of land between the highway and river, I and a Virginia ABC special agent spent the remainder of the day procuring diapers, formula and juice for these children, which we obtained from the Salvation Army command post in the South Parking Lot.
As a federal agent, I commandeered a commuter bus traveling down the GW Parkway to transport the children and the daycare workers to the Virginia Department of Transportation Regional Center on Columbia Pike, across from the Navy Annex. The children were brought inside the center, pizza was ordered for those who weren’t infants, and a phone bank was established to contact their parents to let them know where their children were. Several of the children lost parents in the Pentagon crash that day.”
– Karl Glasbrenner
Thankfully, not on time
I lost eight co-workers that day. I would have been nine if I was not late for work.
– Mike McGraw
Missing Jamie
I was driving to work and I heard on the radio. My best friend, Jamie Fallon, had just transferred to the Pentagon. I spent the entire workday trying to call her desk phone. Jamie didn’t make it out. She was the best friend I will ever have, 23 years old with a 7-month-old baby at the time. Miss her everyday.
– LeAnda Garrison
Becoming the ‘enemy’
My family and I were basically the enemy because of our faith and the horrible people who twisted it. My mom was too scared to leave the house for weeks.
– Fadi Ibnfawzi Altarabuolsi
‘We were all crying’
I was on the seventh floor of the Ronald Reagan Building [in downtown Washington] collecting a cash advance for my TDY [temporary duty travel] to Egypt scheduled to begin the next day. The office chief came out and told his floor to evacuate. I walked back down to the third floor, where we were told to shelter in place.
We all turned on CNN … cell service seemed to be blocked. After some time, a guard ran through the floor shouting, “We’re targeted! Get out!” We found out later that they thought another plane was headed for the White House nearby.
Metro by then was very quiet. I got off in Vienna to pick up my car. Dozens of us stood on the walkway over Interstate 66. Every lane of traffic toward D.C. was filled with firetrucks, ambulances and police and sheriff’s office cars from every town and county around. We were all crying.
– Lynn Walker
A first day unlike any other
It was my first day of freshman year at Stonewall Jackson High School. I had just moved from California and started school a week and a day after everyone else. The principal came on the intercom to tell us we were in locked-down status and teachers could turn on the televisions as they had just been informed of a national security issue. Until further notice, no one was allowed out of the classrooms and parents were being called.
What felt like minutes later, we learned about the Pentagon being hit, and I quickly learned which classmates had close relatives working there. Talk about a first day welcome to a new school and state.
The tears were ever so present, strangers hugged and lessons set aside and we just talked. The look of panic and fear of those who had families or friends at the Pentagon or in New York will never be erased from my memory.
– Erin Lucas
